Roberto
4d ago

I have converted used veggie oil to BioDiesel for over 20 years. Perhaps you might have read one of my books? At $0.82 per gal., plus the lubricity is greatly heightened it’s a win-win solution. I’ve driven to Central America and around Mexico and never stopped to fuel up with diesel. You can drop yours off at a certified recycle point, most cities have one. Or you can seek permission to pour it into the veggie oil recycle tank behind all restaurants. It’s easy and good for the environment.

Ed Johnson
4d ago

if you take your oil and you let it Harden outside and then you stack it up you can build a oil box out of it and it'll flies and everything will come to it and it's really good in the summer and it tastes good if you let it sit out in front that's like fine wine and you could use it again so Richard has the oil he's out outside for 2 weeks and we're going to fry up some weed later

I CARRY MY 9 MILI
5d ago

poor it in the bottle it came in and put the lid on and throw it in the trash.

