Knoxville, TN

WATE

WATE to sponsor Covenant Health Marathon

The Knoxville Marathon is coming up in April. Race organizers stop by WATE to share what you need to know.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Behind the book ‘Hidden Bruises in Holy Places’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — She was married for 30 years. She was a pastor’s wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon

The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Have you seen this man? James Davenport missing

James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building

If you've ever driven along West Fifth Avenue in Knoxville, you've seen the Mac Auto Loans sign. With the building being demolished, many are concerned about what will happen to this piece of Knoxville's history.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blount County VFW Post rebuilding

POST 51-54 in Blount County took a big blow in a summer storm and the veterans who gather there are still working to get it fixed up. But, they're not just repairing it. They're making their post better than ever.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man missing from Morgan County

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar & Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man sentenced to 30 years for rape of 9-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a nine-year-old. Albert Franklin Thompkins, Jr., 46, was convicted of two counts of Rape of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

