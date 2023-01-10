CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A snowmobile safety course in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is offering the safety certification sponsored by the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. Youth between the ages of 10 and 13 may operate a snowmobile accompanied by a person who is 18 years and older if they have completed the course. Youth aged 14-17 may operate a snowmobile without supervision after finishing the course. The one-day certification happens February 11th at 8:00 a.m. at the Cortlandville Fire Station located at 999 Route 13 in Cortland. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO