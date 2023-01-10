The legendary Jim Cornette discussed the ratings for AEW Dynamite during a recent discussion on The Jim Cornette Experience. “What I’m looking at is, and we’ve always talked about Nielsen ratings, or any kind of television ratings are estimates at best, like the polls on anything. And we’ve talked about the problems in the Nielsen figures, especially locally, more so than nationally. But nevertheless, if it’s the same rating service and it’s the same method of collecting the information and everybody is judged in the same fashion. Then even if the numbers aren’t right, the concept is right,” Cornette said. “So, what I’m looking at as a person analyzing this program, regardless of how many people don’t have cable anymore or are going to stream and do whatever the fuck and you can’t tell what they’re doing and all TV ratings are down, all TV shows don’t start at a certain point and lose 25 percent of their audience by the time the thing’s over with. It’s because this program is not as popular or as well viewed as the rerun of an old sitcom that comes before it, and they can’t even keep the people from the first hour to the second hour that tune into it on purpose. They’re not interested in what’s going on from the beginning of the show to the end because it’s so inconsistent, that’s what I’m looking at. Regardless of who’s watching, most the people that start watching this show don’t stick with it.

