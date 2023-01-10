Read full article on original website
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite Ratings and What’s Wrong with the Show
The legendary Jim Cornette discussed the ratings for AEW Dynamite during a recent discussion on The Jim Cornette Experience. “What I’m looking at is, and we’ve always talked about Nielsen ratings, or any kind of television ratings are estimates at best, like the polls on anything. And we’ve talked about the problems in the Nielsen figures, especially locally, more so than nationally. But nevertheless, if it’s the same rating service and it’s the same method of collecting the information and everybody is judged in the same fashion. Then even if the numbers aren’t right, the concept is right,” Cornette said. “So, what I’m looking at as a person analyzing this program, regardless of how many people don’t have cable anymore or are going to stream and do whatever the fuck and you can’t tell what they’re doing and all TV ratings are down, all TV shows don’t start at a certain point and lose 25 percent of their audience by the time the thing’s over with. It’s because this program is not as popular or as well viewed as the rerun of an old sitcom that comes before it, and they can’t even keep the people from the first hour to the second hour that tune into it on purpose. They’re not interested in what’s going on from the beginning of the show to the end because it’s so inconsistent, that’s what I’m looking at. Regardless of who’s watching, most the people that start watching this show don’t stick with it.
Live AEW Rampage Spoilers for 1/13/2023
The January 13 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, after AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin retained over Juice Robinson in the opener. Allin won with the Coffin Drop. Sting celebrated with Allin after the match.
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
WWE Hires Outside Advisors to Help with Sale Talks, Vince McMahon Comments
WWE just announced that they have hired The Raine Group as a financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor as they pursue a sale of the company. “WWE today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor,...
FOX Reportedly Losing Big Money on WWE SmackDown
FOX is reportedly losing money under their deal with WWE SmackDown. A new report from the Wrestling Observer cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the price tag for SmackDown could not be justified. FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown in the 2020-2021 TV season, and ended up with $134 million in losses. In the 2021-2022 season, FOX paid $208.5 million for the show, and ended up with $145 million in losses.
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
Jimmy Korderas Has Suggestion To Improve AEW Battle Of The Belts
The latest edition of AEW Battle Of The Belts took place last Friday night. This was the seventh time the special has been produced. On his most recent “Reffin Rant,” former WWE official Jimmy Korderas questioned whether the time slot immediately following AEW Rampage was the “right time” to hold the show.
Dax Harwood Provides Big Update on the Future of FTR In AEW
Dax Harwood gave an update on the future of FTR on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. Harwood noted that he and Cash Wheeler have asked AEW for the next few months off, and the request was granted. This could lead to their contracts being extended after they are set to expire in April.
Producers Revealed for This Week’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles
The following producers and coaches have been revealed for last night’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill...
Eddie Edwards Looking Forward To Facing Jonathan Gresham At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Talks Another Potential World Title Run
IMPACT star and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently spoke with PW Mania about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his upcoming matchup against Jonathan Gresham, which will take place at the January 18th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says...
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles
Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event
The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
The Elite Recapture The AEW Trios Championship At Tonight’s Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was headlined by match 7 in the best-of-7 series between The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and The Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros), with the AEW Trios titles on the line. Death Triangle took the first two...
WWE SmackDown Results 1/13/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The pyro goes off as fans cheer and the announcers hype the show. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs....
