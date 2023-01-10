Read full article on original website
WBTV
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. “The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
WBTV
10th year of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway with groundbreaking
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ground has officially been broken on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home campaign in Charlotte!. On Thursday morning, WBTV anchor Mary King was at the lot for this year’s dream home on Grey Pond Lane just west of Monroe with Dream Home builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty and other sponsors to mark the start of the campaign.
WBTV
2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
WBTV
Charlotte Symphony exploring themes of freedom, strength, justice
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. In tonight's forever family we're introducing you to an adorable young boy --with big plans for his future.
WBTV
Livingstone College students feed the homeless to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College observed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the way it was intended: A Day of Service. The college fed homeless individuals of Rowan County at the Salisbury Civic Center on Friday, providing hot meals, toiletries and conversation. The college gave away 41 packaged...
WBTV
Cooper Burrell passes away after 2-plus year battle with rare cancer
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Around 6:45 p.m. last night I got an email from Tracey Burrell, a dedicated mom whose son has been battling a rare cancer since October 2020. Her note was short, sweet, and a total gut punch. “Hi. I just wanted to let you know that Cooper...
WBTV
Kicking off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Girl Scouts from across our eight-county footprint will come together this weekend to kick off the cookie season. The get-together is on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grady Cole Center. Scouts from our area will then take part in their traditional cookie sales methods through...
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
WBTV
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
WBTV
Cold weekend ahead with continued chance for mountain snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A colder weekend is ahead with mountain snow to continue through Saturday morning. Weekend: Decreasing clouds Saturday and chilly... Sunday sunshine. Next Week: Warmer, rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday. The cold front that brought severe weather and a confirmed EF-0 tornado to the area yesterday...
WBTV
National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County
WBTV
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WBTV
Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain
WBTV
Box your way into the New Year with Rockbox Fitness
WBTV
Cold and dry conditions remain ahead of returning rain chances Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and dry conditions will stick around for the next two nights and then we will kick off the workweek with some milder temperatures and chances for rain. Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild. After...
WBTV
One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
