Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. “The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

10th year of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway with groundbreaking

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ground has officially been broken on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home campaign in Charlotte!. On Thursday morning, WBTV anchor Mary King was at the lot for this year’s dream home on Grey Pond Lane just west of Monroe with Dream Home builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty and other sponsors to mark the start of the campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kicking off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Girl Scouts from across our eight-county footprint will come together this weekend to kick off the cookie season. The get-together is on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grady Cole Center. Scouts from our area will then take part in their traditional cookie sales methods through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Cold weekend ahead with continued chance for mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A colder weekend is ahead with mountain snow to continue through Saturday morning. Weekend: Decreasing clouds Saturday and chilly... Sunday sunshine. Next Week: Warmer, rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday. The cold front that brought severe weather and a confirmed EF-0 tornado to the area yesterday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy preps for gusty winds and heavy rain

WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s held fundraisers. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any more steps. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man arrested for hitting and killing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Box your way into the New Year with Rockbox Fitness

Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County. Carlton Michael Clarke is wanted for the murder of his father in Iredell County. Suspect in custody after firing shot at officers, leading car chase across state line. Police have arrested a person who is accused of shooting...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cold and dry conditions remain ahead of returning rain chances Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold and dry conditions will stick around for the next two nights and then we will kick off the workweek with some milder temperatures and chances for rain. Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild. After...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

