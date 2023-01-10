Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for subject accused of assaulting a police officer
NEWKIRK — A court date is scheduled for Sidney Bolton Powers, 25, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Powers is facing charges in two cases. In the first case filed on Dec. 21, he is charged with a felony count of domestic assault, battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and three misdemeanor offenses including domestic abuse and drug charges.
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
1600kush.com
Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police
(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in New Year’s Eve crash causing power outage
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man has been charged with drunk driving on New Year’s Eve his Dodge Challenger that went airborne, struck a power pole, caused a power outage and rolled upside down at 1200 N. Boomer Road, court documents allege. Wyatt Joseph Harper, who was...
kggfradio.com
New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation
New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
kaynewscow.com
Prosecutors plan to appeal court’s ruling in former Peckham School Superintendent case
PERRY — The case against former Peckham Superintendent Gary Young is now pending. Young was charged on Dec. 18, 2019 with five charges of lewd or indecent acts to children under 16. A hearing in the matter was held last week in Perry. As a result, one charge was...
14-year-old injured after being hit by car in Arkansas City
A 14-year-old child in the crosswalk of an Arkansas City intersection was injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision
An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Lamont
LAMONT — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 2:53 a.m. Friday at the junction of Oklahoma 74 and U.S. 60, approximately one mile southwest of Lamont in Grant county. Troopers report that Alan Dale Coleman, 64, Decatur, IL was driving a 2022 Honda...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 74-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Stillwater
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen in Stillwater on Wednesday night. OPH issued the alert on behalf of the Stillwater Police Department. According to police, 74-year-old Franklin Kendrick was last seen around 9 p.m. near North...
kaynewscow.com
PC Board of Commissioners approve PCPS rezoning petition
PONCA CITY — The Board of Ponca City Commissioners conducted a public hearing Monday and approved a rezoning petition submitted by the Ponca City School District. Chris Henderson, Development Services Director, said the petition is for the property located in the 500-600 block of east Brookfield Ave. The now...
Comments / 1