Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Says Talent Has No Idea What’s Transpiring Behind The Scenes In WWE: “Our Role Remains The Same”
WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Defeats Juice Robinson On AEW Rampage To Retain The TNT Championship
Darby Allin is still your TNT champion. Allin defeated NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson on this evening’s Rampage from Los Angeles. The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with Robinson nearly stealing the win on multiple occasions, but in the end, the champ retained the title after hitting a top rope Scorion Death drop followed by his Coffin Drop finisher. This is his second successful defense since winning the title from Samoa Joe last week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents
Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette on Weighs In on Karen Jarrett’s Recent Social Media Statements, Kurt Angle and Kelly Kelly, Max Caster
We noted earlier this month how Karen Jarrett made a series of tweets where she lashed out at her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, apparently for his deleted reaction to a line from a rap that AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster performed on AEW Dynamite. Karen ended up accusing Angle of being involved with Kelly Kelly while they were married, and this led to a response from Kelly. Caster also replied to Karen, and Karen’s husband, AEW star Jeff Jarrett, responded as well. You can click here for the full story on Karen’s tweets and the responses from Kelly and Caster, and you can click here for Jarrett’s response on his podcast.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named
Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
wrestlingheadlines.com
KUSHIDA Challenges Darby Allin For The TNT Title and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Darby Allin defending the TNT championship and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship. Cassidy will be defending against Jay Lethal, but Allin’s opponent is the real story. He’ll be facing NJPW superstar and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Talks Where The Money Is In Wrestling, Upcoming MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Match
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Here are the highlights:. “They want to see action and they want to see a compelling story. There’s nothing more important in pro wrestling than the stories. A lot of guys you can hire can do amazing things athletically, all the high flying stuff, the high risk stuff. There’s a lot of talent. That’s how they’ve been taught, and so many of them, unfortunately, believe that’s the only way to get over, and it’s far from the truth. It’s not accurate. Storytelling is your money”.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results
It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Explains Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW announcer talked about not liking to do angles in the ring while in WWE as he wanted to just be an announcer on camera:. “Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Attends NBA Game and Hangs Out With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chris Jericho is a big fan of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Ocho hung out with the Greek Freak during his attendance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game, then took photos with the former NBA Finals MVP and posted them on Instagram. The post reads as follows:. Had...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Reportedly Filmed Additional Content For WWE While In Town For December 30th SmackDown
John Cena made his WWE return towards the end of 2022, where he teamed with Kevin Owens to battle Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in a winning effort. However, this isn’t all the Cenation leader did while in town for the blue-brand. According to Fightful Select, Cena filmed some...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Happenings for the Final Two SmackDown Episodes Before the Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble. Owens has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Match With Penta El Zero Miedo Gave Him His Confidence In AEW
Wheeler Yuta has been one of AEW’s fastest-rising stars, and he can pinpoint the moment when things started turning for the better. The current reigning ROH Pure Champion spoke with the DEFYANT ONES podcast about this very topic, which included Yuta reflecting on a matchup he had on Dark with Penta El Zero Miedo from Death Triangle, a bout he believes was the starting point for gaining the momentum he needed to be a key player in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!
Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Believes NFL Linebacker Josh Allen Could Easily Transition To Pro-Wrestling
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined KWWN Cofield & Company for an in-depth conversation about wrestling and football, where Khan mentioned his excitement for his Jacksonville Jaguars team being in the playoffs. During the conversation, Khan mentioned that certain players on the Jags could make great pro-wrestlers, naming linebacker Josh Allen as a prime example. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
Comments / 0