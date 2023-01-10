Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Here are the highlights:. “They want to see action and they want to see a compelling story. There’s nothing more important in pro wrestling than the stories. A lot of guys you can hire can do amazing things athletically, all the high flying stuff, the high risk stuff. There’s a lot of talent. That’s how they’ve been taught, and so many of them, unfortunately, believe that’s the only way to get over, and it’s far from the truth. It’s not accurate. Storytelling is your money”.

2 DAYS AGO