Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”

By Marc Middleton
wrestlingheadlines.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kofi Kingston Says Talent Has No Idea What’s Transpiring Behind The Scenes In WWE: “Our Role Remains The Same”

WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Darby Allin Defeats Juice Robinson On AEW Rampage To Retain The TNT Championship

Darby Allin is still your TNT champion. Allin defeated NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson on this evening’s Rampage from Los Angeles. The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with Robinson nearly stealing the win on multiple occasions, but in the end, the champ retained the title after hitting a top rope Scorion Death drop followed by his Coffin Drop finisher. This is his second successful defense since winning the title from Samoa Joe last week.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents

Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Cornette on Weighs In on Karen Jarrett’s Recent Social Media Statements, Kurt Angle and Kelly Kelly, Max Caster

We noted earlier this month how Karen Jarrett made a series of tweets where she lashed out at her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, apparently for his deleted reaction to a line from a rap that AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster performed on AEW Dynamite. Karen ended up accusing Angle of being involved with Kelly Kelly while they were married, and this led to a response from Kelly. Caster also replied to Karen, and Karen’s husband, AEW star Jeff Jarrett, responded as well. You can click here for the full story on Karen’s tweets and the responses from Kelly and Caster, and you can click here for Jarrett’s response on his podcast.
ILLINOIS STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named

Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
ATLANTA, GA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Talks Where The Money Is In Wrestling, Upcoming MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Match

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Here are the highlights:. “They want to see action and they want to see a compelling story. There’s nothing more important in pro wrestling than the stories. A lot of guys you can hire can do amazing things athletically, all the high flying stuff, the high risk stuff. There’s a lot of talent. That’s how they’ve been taught, and so many of them, unfortunately, believe that’s the only way to get over, and it’s far from the truth. It’s not accurate. Storytelling is your money”.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results

It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Explains Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW announcer talked about not liking to do angles in the ring while in WWE as he wanted to just be an announcer on camera:. “Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE

Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Wheeler Yuta Says Match With Penta El Zero Miedo Gave Him His Confidence In AEW

Wheeler Yuta has been one of AEW’s fastest-rising stars, and he can pinpoint the moment when things started turning for the better. The current reigning ROH Pure Champion spoke with the DEFYANT ONES podcast about this very topic, which included Yuta reflecting on a matchup he had on Dark with Penta El Zero Miedo from Death Triangle, a bout he believes was the starting point for gaining the momentum he needed to be a key player in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!

Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
MESA, AZ
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan Believes NFL Linebacker Josh Allen Could Easily Transition To Pro-Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan recently joined KWWN Cofield & Company for an in-depth conversation about wrestling and football, where Khan mentioned his excitement for his Jacksonville Jaguars team being in the playoffs. During the conversation, Khan mentioned that certain players on the Jags could make great pro-wrestlers, naming linebacker Josh Allen as a prime example. Highlights from the interview are below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

