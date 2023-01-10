Inmate who ran a guns and drugs operation from jail pleads guilty

An Oklahoma member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy.

Prosecutors contend Richard Dale Deeter used cellphones to traffic meth and firearms while he was serving time for a 2017 drug-trafficking conviction.

Deeter will serve an additional 16 years in federal prison, after completing his state prison sentence.

Deeter and 5 others were charged in a 43-count indictment.

