Inmate who ran a guns and drugs operation from jail pleads guilty

By Glenn Schroeder
 4 days ago
An Oklahoma member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy.

Prosecutors contend Richard Dale Deeter used cellphones to traffic meth and firearms while he was serving time for a 2017 drug-trafficking conviction.

Deeter will serve an additional 16 years in federal prison, after completing his state prison sentence.

Deeter and 5 others were charged in a 43-count indictment.

Comments / 17

Guest816
4d ago

If an inmate can run a gun and drug business from prison, there is something wrong with the system.

Reply(10)
9
slim chicken
4d ago

Prisoners can run a RICO level mob operation from a prison cell but our government with full force of every officer they have at their disposal and unlimited amount of money and every ABC agency in the world cannot stop the flow of illegal drugs and illegal immigrants coming across our southern border? What kind of world is this? It sounds like they are saying this one prisoner alone is more powerful than the president of the United States! I guess biden should maybe start using twinkies and ho hos and ramen cups for currency if he wants to get the job done but BRAVO to this one prisoner for having that much power smdh.

Reply(2)
3
