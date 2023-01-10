Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Successful Surgery This Week
Stephanie McMahon underwent successful ankle surgery this week. McMahon, who resigned as WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO this week, took to Twitter this morning to announce that she went under the knife of Dr. Waldrop at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine is leading her rehab.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Braun Strowman to Wear Special Ring Boots on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Braun Strowman will be wearing a special pair of boots when he challenges WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on tonight’s SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan, Jackson Sparks, who was a victim of the Waukesha Christmas Parade murders in 2021.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Frankie Kazarian Signs Impact Contract, Apparently Cuts Promo on AEW
Frankie Kazarian has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Kazarian made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta and announced that he has signed a long-term contract with the company. Kazarian has been under contract in AEW after signing a new contract in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Defeats Juice Robinson On AEW Rampage To Retain The TNT Championship
Darby Allin is still your TNT champion. Allin defeated NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson on this evening’s Rampage from Los Angeles. The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with Robinson nearly stealing the win on multiple occasions, but in the end, the champ retained the title after hitting a top rope Scorion Death drop followed by his Coffin Drop finisher. This is his second successful defense since winning the title from Samoa Joe last week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named
Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Happenings for the Final Two SmackDown Episodes Before the Royal Rumble
WWE has announced a few happenings for the next two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Next Friday’s SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet Kevin Owens in the ring for a contract signing. This will make their title match official for the Royal Rumble. Owens has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s NJPW Strong episode, they announced new matches for the Battle in the Valley event on February 18. Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight was confirmed for the show. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Provides Big Update on the Future of FTR In AEW
Dax Harwood gave an update on the future of FTR on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. Harwood noted that he and Cash Wheeler have asked AEW for the next few months off, and the request was granted. This could lead to their contracts being extended after they are set to expire in April.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brody King Celebrates One Year With AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career. The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 1/13/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The pyro goes off as fans cheer and the announcers hype the show. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Oku Wonders Why WWE Fired A Bunch Of NXT UK Talent If They Were Just Going To Launch NXT Europe
Michael Oku has questions about WWE. The British wrestling star recently joined Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview about his career, which included Chase asking Oku his thoughts on WWE launching NXT Europe. Oku, a star at Revolution Pro, wonders why WWE would launch NXT Europe after shutting down and firing a bunch of talent from NXT UK. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results
It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
wrestlingheadlines.com
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Preview – Tickets Still Available!
Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!. The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Return to PPV
Impact Wrestling will return to pay-per-view in April with the 2023 Rebellion event. It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view that Rebellion will be held on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ticket information will be confirmed shortly. Impact has several...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Explains Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW announcer talked about not liking to do angles in the ring while in WWE as he wanted to just be an announcer on camera:. “Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in...
Comments / 0