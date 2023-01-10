Read full article on original website
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
11 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eleven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 5:. Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas facility, appointed has Ije Akunyili, MD, chief medical officer. Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in...
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
From Lifespan to Stormont Vail Health, here are eight hospital and health system CFO moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 1:. 1. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan named Peter Markell vice president and CFO, effective Jan. 30. 2. Andrew Morgan, former CFO at three Mercy Health hospitals, was appointed president of...
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
Deadline extended for Hospital Incident Command System survey submission
Hospitals that use the Hospital Incident Command System survey to improve emergency management planning now have until Feb. 28 to submit the survey. The National Advisory Committee encourages healthcare systems to complete the survey to "identify potential improvements" with regard to response and recovery abilities for both planned and unplanned events.
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
7 chief experience officers on patient experience initiatives that can't wait
Regardless of the crisis of the moment — be it a crushing nursing shortage or nonstop stream of patients with respiratory illnesses — hospitals that fail to keep a close eye on providing extraordinary patient experience will pay, one way or the other. Likely, community reputation will take...
14 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health. 2. Claudia Eisenmann was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville. 3. Ije Akunyili, MD, was named...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Tara McCoy was named CEO of HSS Florida in West Palm Beach. 2. Al Campbell, RN, was named president of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital by Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
Nurse practitioner sues CVS, alleging religious discrimination
A nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against CVS Health Jan. 11, alleging the company fired her for refusing to prescribe contraceptives and drugs that can induce abortion. Robyn Strader, PhD, MSN, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic in Keller, Texas, for six and a half years under a religious accommodation that allowed her not to prescribe such drugs. In August 2021, CVS said it would no longer honor employees' religious accommodations for contraceptives and fired Dr. Strader in October 2021.
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
After preliminary denial, hospital where nurse called 911 gains full accreditation
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which gained media attention after a nurse called 911 from its overcrowded, short-staffed emergency department — has been accredited by The Joint Commission after a preliminary denial. The Joint Commission conducted its triennial survey at the hospital in September and issued...
Flu positivity drops: 6 FluView notes
Of more than 96,000 specimens tested for influenza at U.S. clinical laboratories for the week ending Jan. 7, 8.6 percent were positive, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. This figure hovered around 25 percent for several consecutive weeks in December. Overall, most areas continue to see flu activity decline. Five...
AdventHealth regional CEO steps down
Mike Murrill is stepping down as president and CEO of the AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond, Ga., hospital. Mr. Murrill has helmed the Southeast region — which includes hospitals in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina — since June 2020. He was tapped to lead the Redmond hospital when AdventHealth acquired it that year, the health system told Becker's.
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
CDC names Dr. Nirav Shah principal deputy director
Nirav Shah, MD, is leaving his position as the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to take on a new role as the principal deputy director of the U.S. CDC. In his position as immediate past president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials,...
Expenses drag down returns for Baptist Memorial
Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, one of the larger healthcare systems in the U.S., reported an audited net loss of $275.4 million for fiscal 2022 as it struggled with higher expenses and losses on its investment portfolio. The loss compared with a net gain of $186 million in 2021.
