Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Compo Pierce stays on Watertown council, could run for Mayor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Compo Pierce says she’s decided to stay on Watertown’s city council and she’s considering a run for mayor this fall. “I’ve always been taught if you start something, finish it, and I felt that I owed it to the voters and people who supported me to finish my term,” she said.
wwnytv.com
Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. W. Barton (“Bart”) Van Slyke, 97, died peacefully at home in Watertown, NY on January 12, 2023. He was born in Gouverneur, NY on August 16, 1925, the son of William M. Van Slyke and Gertrude (Slicer) Van Slyke. Extremely well organized his entire life, Bart even penned his own obituary. (Sorry Dad, we couldn’t resist a few edits.)
wwnytv.com
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
wwnytv.com
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
wwnytv.com
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
wwnytv.com
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
wwnytv.com
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
wwnytv.com
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
wwnytv.com
Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson Co. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, a patient of SKNH formerly of LeRay Street, died peacefully late afternoon on January 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, New York. Born on April 21, 1939, in Henderson, NY; son of the late Carlton Irwin & Myrtle Mae (Lowery) David. A 1958 graduate from General Brown High School.
informnny.com
Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020
(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
wwnytv.com
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
wwnytv.com
Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
wwnytv.com
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
wwnytv.com
Inmate assaults 3 officers at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An inmate is accused of assaulting and injuring three officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the officers’ union, it happened on Tuesday. NYSCOPBA said the inmate, serving his third stint in...
wwnytv.com
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
Comments / 1