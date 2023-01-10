ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KHOU

Dallas Zoo: Missing clouded leopard found near original habitat

HOUSTON — The Dallas Zoo announced that a clouded leopard that had been missing since Friday morning was found near her original habitat later that afternoon. The zoo posted that it was closed "due to a serious situation" Friday morning. Zoo officials said they issued a "code blue" for a "non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat."
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

Second cut fence found at Dallas Zoo after case with escaped leopard

DALLAS — Police have opened another criminal investigation at the Dallas Zoo after finding a second cut fence at a different animal habitat. Investigators filed a case on Friday after a clouded leopard named Nova escaped her habitat. She was found safe about seven hours after being reported missing and was returned to her enclosure.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX

