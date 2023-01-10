Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Trading Post for January 5, 2023
Whirlpool refrigerator good working condition, 903 485 5124. For sale: Hypertough brand plastic shelving unit. good for storage in garage or utility room. 4 shelves. Never even taken out of plastic wrapping. 30w x14d x56 tall. $25 Red & black buffalo plaid flannel & sherpa king size comforter. Like new, only used a few times. Freshly laundered. Dimensions are 90 x102.Very warm! $40 Red & black buffalo plaid flannel sheet set. 4piece queen set. Only used once. Like new. Very thick and warm. Freshly laundered. $20 Subrtex 3″ gel &memory foam mattress topper. Only slept on twice, back didn’t like it. Queen size. $60 Mainstays small spaces writing desk w/2 shelves. Black oak finish. Brand new, put it together and wasn’t pleased with size. Great for student. $30 Rustic entertainment center made of yellow pine. 37w x12d x56 tall. has 2 bookcase-like sides that are 21w x 8d x56 tall. Will hold 32″ tv. $20 Call or text 903-335-4920.
