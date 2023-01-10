Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health tech financial trends to know from 2022
U.S. health tech venture capital investment was healthy in 2022 despite an economic downturn, according to a Jan. 6 report from SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank. SVB's "Healthcare Investments and Exits" report provides information on venture capital fundraising, investments, and merger and acquisition and initial public offering trends. Here's some trends they found about health tech investments, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings:
beckershospitalreview.com
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health receives $2M to roll out digital engagement services
Baptist Health Foundation received a $2 million donation from international insurance company BMI to roll out Baptist Health's digital patient smart TV and engagement system. The digital patient smart TV and engagement system offers patients entertainment, digital communication with care teams, video chat capabilities, translation services, meal ordering, care education videos and photo sharing from their hospital rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
The reproducibility issues hindering healthcare AI
Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, but researchers fear that these tools face a reproducibility crisis, according to a Jan. 9 article from Nature. A surge in digital data and advances in computing power and performance have boosted the potential of machine learning to accelerate diagnoses, guide...
beckershospitalreview.com
How health system M&As have fluctuated over the last decade
Hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are projected to regain momentum in the following years as providers adapt to tougher financial conditions and look for strategic partnerships either to scale or stay afloat, according to a Kaufman Hall report published Jan. 12. The number of hospitals and health system...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Advantum launches new RCM platform
Advantum Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, launched its newest RCM platform, ATOM. ATOM uses machine learning and automation to reduce billing input times and allow clinicians to focus on providing care, according to a Jan. 12 Advantum news release. "ATOM was created as an internal tool with our...
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say
Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
beckershospitalreview.com
Paxlovid underprescribed for older adults, physician survey finds
Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medline. Nearly half of the 1,500 surveyed physicians said they had not prescribed Paxlovid to older people because the patient had another medication that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
beckershospitalreview.com
Health data startup founded at Northwestern gets $500K infusion
A health tech startup founded by Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University students has received $500,000 in pre-seed funding. JupiterDX, a health data aggregation platform for chronic disease patients to track their symptoms, landed the investment from Drive Capital. It was started by students Alex Bahram and Mason Secky-Koebel. "Patients struggling with...
beckershospitalreview.com
98% of US CEOs expect 'short and shallow' recession
Most CEOs in the U.S. are expecting a recession — but they aren't bracing too tightly, a survey reported by The Wall Street Journal suggests. The Journal referred to a survey of more than 1,100 executives, including 670 CEOs, by the business research nonprofit Conference Board. Ninety-eight percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
beckershospitalreview.com
Not all doom and gloom? Stanford reports revenue outpacing expenses
It's been a familiar story in recent months of healthcare systems seeing their expenses far outpace their revenues. While revenues in many cases have grown from the same period in 2021, expenses have generally increased at a much higher rate, helping to drag down the 2022 financials of many nonprofit healthcare systems.
Comments / 0