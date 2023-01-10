ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Darby Allin Defeats Juice Robinson On AEW Rampage To Retain The TNT Championship

Darby Allin is still your TNT champion. Allin defeated NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson on this evening’s Rampage from Los Angeles. The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with Robinson nearly stealing the win on multiple occasions, but in the end, the champ retained the title after hitting a top rope Scorion Death drop followed by his Coffin Drop finisher. This is his second successful defense since winning the title from Samoa Joe last week.
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE

Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
Raven’s New Impact Wrestling Role Revealed, Update on Santino Marella’s Status

– Impact Hall of Famer Raven worked as a producer at last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. He is also scheduled to work as a producer for tonight’s TV tapings. There’s no word yet on if Raven is working as a full-time producer. He also did guest commentary at Hard To Kill.
Frankie Kazarian Signs Impact Contract, Apparently Cuts Promo on AEW

Frankie Kazarian has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling. Kazarian made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta and announced that he has signed a long-term contract with the company. Kazarian has been under contract in AEW after signing a new contract in...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Successful Surgery This Week

Stephanie McMahon underwent successful ankle surgery this week. McMahon, who resigned as WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO this week, took to Twitter this morning to announce that she went under the knife of Dr. Waldrop at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine is leading her rehab.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Title Change at Impact Hard To Kill, New #1 Contender Also Named

Mickie James is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw James defeat Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to capture the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign with the strap. Grace began her second...
ATLANTA, GA
Veer Mahaan Pays Tribute to His Late Father

Veer Mahaan took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his father, who just passed away. Mahaan was scheduled to appear at Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil event, to team with Sanga against The Creed Brothers, but he was not there. Jinder Mahal ended up coming back to NXT to side with Sanga in an attack over The Creed Brothers, and Jinder later defeated Julius Creed in singles action.
Kofi Kingston Says Talent Has No Idea What’s Transpiring Behind The Scenes In WWE: “Our Role Remains The Same”

WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE NXT Level Up Results and Videos 1/13/2023

– This week’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped on Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah were on commentary, with this being the final show for Shah as he left the company this week. – Von Wagner defeated Oba Femi...
ORLANDO, FL
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE will hold Raw from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,293 tickets, and there are 1,201 left. The building is set up for 7,494. WWE drew 5,562 last January for a Raw event at this same venue. Here is the updated card for the show:
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Reportedly Losing Big Money on WWE SmackDown

FOX is reportedly losing money under their deal with WWE SmackDown. A new report from the Wrestling Observer cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the price tag for SmackDown could not be justified. FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown in the 2020-2021 TV season, and ended up with $134 million in losses. In the 2021-2022 season, FOX paid $208.5 million for the show, and ended up with $145 million in losses.
AEW Rampage 1/13/22 Results

It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne. Tay Melo & Anna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents

Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

