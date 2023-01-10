Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Shares Advice To People Working In WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO and McMahon hasn’t returned to Titan Tower yet.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Thinks That AEW Will Benefit From Vince McMahon’s Return and Reports Of A WWE Sale
Matt Hardy thinks Vince McMahon’s WWE return is beneficial, but for his new boss, Tony Khan. The Broken One spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where Hardy gave some insight into the situation and why he believes Vince being back could unveil more skeletons in the closet. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Think Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023
Kofi Kingston has a big prediction for 2023. The New Day member and former world champion participated in a video put out by WWE naming some wild predictions for the year, one which included Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more. Kingston’s prediction stand out as he believes that Rhea Ripley will capture the Intercontinental title similar to how Chyna did back in the Attitude Era.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite 1/11/22 Results
AEW invades the City of Angels in what is, on paper, a PPV card. Let’s see what AEW has planned for their California debut:. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. JungleHook vs. The Firm. Escalera de la Muerta for the AEW World Trios Title Best...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Addresses Narrative That Says He Is Working as CM Punk’s Spokesman
Dax Harwood discussed CM Punk on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast. We noted before how Harwood recently issued a plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW as this would best for business. In this new podcast episode, Harwood addressed the narrative that says he is acting as a spokesman for Punk. While Punk is friends with Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, Harwood says he was just trying to do the right thing, nothing else.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hires Outside Advisors to Help with Sale Talks, Vince McMahon Comments
WWE just announced that they have hired The Raine Group as a financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor as they pursue a sale of the company. “WWE today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News from Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE SmackDown
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin ahead of the live SmackDown taping. Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood that there has been some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning is to spearhead the search to see if they are going to sell the company and to who they may sell to.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET. Here are the matches confirmed for the show:. -Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Davey Boy Smith...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 1/13/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The pyro goes off as fans cheer and the announcers hype the show. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Braun Strowman vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Gets Promo Approval from AEW Star, AEW Gimmick Match Receives High Praise
– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Reportedly Interested in Merger With WWE
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks. Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reported today that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE. The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Oku Reflects On His Recent Showdown With Konosuke Takeshita At PWG’s BOLA 2023 Tournament
One of the most talked about matchups from last weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament was the showdown between indie sensation Michael Oku and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita from night one. Oku spoke about the critically acclaimed contest during his recent interview with Stephanie Chase. Here is what...
wrestlingheadlines.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles
Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the first matchup for next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT. JAS member Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one with Action Andretti, the rising star who shocking defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever Dynamite matchup last month. Andretti has stood in the corner of Ricky Starks, who has also been feuding with Jericho and the JAS.
wrestlingheadlines.com
FOX Reportedly Losing Big Money on WWE SmackDown
FOX is reportedly losing money under their deal with WWE SmackDown. A new report from the Wrestling Observer cites a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the price tag for SmackDown could not be justified. FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown in the 2020-2021 TV season, and ended up with $134 million in losses. In the 2021-2022 season, FOX paid $208.5 million for the show, and ended up with $145 million in losses.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET:. * Adam Page...
