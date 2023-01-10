Read full article on original website
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
New Rush building will focus on cancer and neurosciences
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Joan and Paul Rubschlager Building at Rush University Medical Center is expanding healthcare in Chicago.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
All aboard for the return of the Chicago Boat Show!
It's fun for the entire family at McCormick place through this weekend. The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show has just what you need to hit the water this summer. Tim McGill was the captain for our visit this morning on Good Day Chicago.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Someone has broken into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park for the second time in a month
CHICAGO - Someone broke into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday – again. The burglar damaged the door and stole $500 of liquor. "It's amazing that the person did not get hurt, because this is very heavy glass," said owner Belinda Cunneen. "The streets were busy, people were out here, they saw it happen."
Get in shape in style: 2023 fitness fashion
The gyms are a little more crowded at the beginning of the year since a popular New Year's resolution is to get in shape. Why no do it in style? Fashion Outlets of Chicago has plenty of winter sales to keep you in the latest styles.
Hire360 helps connect minorities with construction jobs
Hire360 looks to help women and minorities master the skills they need to land high paying construction jobs. The program is a partnership with trade unions, developers and general contractors in Chicago with a common goal of diversifying the construction industry.
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Former payroll manager for Chicago's Art Institute charged with stealing $2M
CHICAGO - A former payroll manager at The Art Institute of Chicago is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $2 million from the museum. An indictment accuses Michael Maurello of fraudulently obtaining museum funds between 2007 and 2020. He allegedly deposited money into his personal bank account by designating funds from the payroll system.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
4 businesses broken into overnight near O'Hare
Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.
