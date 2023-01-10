Read full article on original website
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
Philly men's call center helps 'feed the soul'
Vince Johnson, from Philadelphia, started Feeding the Soul, Men’s Empowerment Call to provide a mental health outlet to men. It is open to men ages 17 and up every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure
Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
Sons of Ben ‘Help Kick Hunger’ with fundraiser for Chester-based Bernardine Center
The Sons of Ben, an independent supporters group of the Philadelphia Union, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Manayunk to help provide meals and resources to Philadelphia-area residents in need. Funds will be raised for Chester’s Bernardine Center, a social service organization that’s provided aid to residents since 1986. Donations...
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
philasun.com
PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list
ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
Philly group uses gaming to help reach at-risk youth
As gun violence continues to rise, one group is using the therapeutic power of gaming to reach at-risk youth.
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.
Philly school district students will have to wait longer for decisions on special-admissions schools
Philadelphia public school students will have to wait longer to find out if they’ve won a seat in one of the city’s special-admissions schools. Lottery results were originally expected to be announced on Friday.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard
A city law backed by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas offers equality and protection for Black drivers. The post Driving while Black? Make sure you avoid these common traps | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
NBC Washington
Philly Woman Wrongfully Charged With Texas Crime Due to Mistaken Identity
A Philadelphia woman spent nearly a week in jail after being wrongfully arrested for a Texas crime due to a case of mistaken identity. "When you know that you didn't do anything wrong, it makes you feel crazy," Julie Hudson told NBC10 after leaving custody. The ordeal began with a...
Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon. The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel. Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
techvisibility.com
What’s an instant payday loan once you go through the Philadelphia, PA?
For individuals who individual a car, it is possible to put money into speak about the title since guarantee taking a guaranteed Vehicles Title Currency into websites. Philadelphia, PA Pay day loan off $100 to $a lot of for even Bad credit | 100% Welcome Online Safer. Are you one...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Philadelphia Region’s Housing Market Primed for Return to Normalcy in 2023
After several years of pandemic-driven frenzy, the Philadelphia region’s housing market is primed for a return to normalcy in 2023, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Most housing experts agree that the current year will be a slower year for the market than the last one, which...
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
