Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Opioid Addiction Failure

Several years ago, I was part of Mayor Kenney’s efforts to combat what I coined in the City’s messaging as “America’s nationwide opioid crisis.” As a member of the communications team for both the Mayor’s Office and Office of Homeless Services, I worked at conveying to the public how opioid addiction was impacting Kensington. Some days, I had to accept blame for what was the City’s fault — and demand accountability for what wasn’t.
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
philasun.com

PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list

ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub

When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
CBS Philly

Authorities investigating rowhome collapse in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rowhome under renovation in West Philadelphia collapsed into a pile of rubble Friday morning.It happened around 11:15 a.m. along 63rd and Vine Streets.There was no one inside the building and no injuries to anyone.Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Water Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are on the scene.This story has been updated to reflect that the building was being renovated, not demolished.
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon. The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel. Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
