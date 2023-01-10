Sennheiser recently released the TV Clear Set, which is essentially a pair of earbuds that wirelessly connect to your TV for a custom, private listening experience. While the concept is fairly simple, not too dissimilar from using AirPods with an Apple TV, their $400 price tag might leave you a little confused. Sennheiser has been in the audio industry for quite a while and has maintained a successful streak of delivering quality peripherals. But does the brand name alone justify the TV Clear’s premium pricing? Sennheiser promises a number of features in its latest earbuds, including giving us a one up on the AirPods by having them pair without Bluetooth. Let’s take a look at whether those features make the TV Clear worth its price.

