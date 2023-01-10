ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City Winter Restaurant Week returns for 2023

Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to try something new through specially curated menus, and it's quickly approaching. Baltimore Restaurant Week dates back to 2006, and it's organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. At The Copper Shark in Locust Point, the details really matter to executive chef Matthew...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Downtown Baltimore Mexican restaurant La Calle to reopen in Fells Point

A modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Baltimore that closed its original location at the end of December will be relocating to Fells Point. La Calle relied on office workers for business during the week at its former location at 10 South St. When those offices went remote during the pandemic and then turned to hybrid work, La Calle owners Luis and Agustin Sandoval made the difficult decision to close the restaurant on Dec. 31.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation

Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection

The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue

A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
BALTIMORE, MD

