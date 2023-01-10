Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Reviving Baltimore's Red Line among top transportation priorities of Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Transportation is one of the new priorities this legislative session, which includes reviving Baltimore's Red Line. Reviving the Red Line -- a 14-mile, 19-station, east-west light rail option for Baltimore City -- is not only a priority, but a work in progress at the State House.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City Winter Restaurant Week returns for 2023
Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to try something new through specially curated menus, and it's quickly approaching. Baltimore Restaurant Week dates back to 2006, and it's organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. At The Copper Shark in Locust Point, the details really matter to executive chef Matthew...
Wbaltv.com
March, prayer walk through west Baltimore remembers lives lost to gun violence
A peaceful march and prayer walk made its way across west Baltimore to remember the lives lost to gun violence last year and a student who was killed in last week's mass shooting. People said they attended Saturday because they're fed up with the killings and they want more Baltimoreans...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
Wbaltv.com
Parkton couple faces $5K+ in fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Baltimore County couple faces thousands of dollars in fines over a crowing rooster named Wilbur. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said Wilbur is a good egg. "He's just a really funny rooster. He protects the flock, he flaps his wings, he chirps. (He's) just...
Wbaltv.com
Downtown Baltimore Mexican restaurant La Calle to reopen in Fells Point
A modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Baltimore that closed its original location at the end of December will be relocating to Fells Point. La Calle relied on office workers for business during the week at its former location at 10 South St. When those offices went remote during the pandemic and then turned to hybrid work, La Calle owners Luis and Agustin Sandoval made the difficult decision to close the restaurant on Dec. 31.
baltimorebrew.com
BREAKING: Baltimore’s DPW director announces his resignation
Jason W. Mitchell issues his own statement rather than the news coming from the office of Mayor Brandon Scott. UPDATED. After less than two years in office, Jason W. Mitchell has submitted his resignation as Baltimore’s director of public works. The announcement was made by his office, rather than...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
foxbaltimore.com
A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates dismisses charges against Keith Davis Jr.
In his first week in office, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed all charges against a man whose murder conviction was overturned after a fourth trial. Video above: Keith Davis sentenced after fourth murder trial (March 2020) Keith Davis Jr. was convicted in 2019 and sentenced in the 2015...
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection
The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
Wbaltv.com
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
Comments / 0