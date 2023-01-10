ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

thisisntnews
4d ago

Sounds like it will cost an abundance of tax funds, and road closure hazards. All to celebrate a politician. Why is this normal.

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Maryland

Maryland may be known for its proximity to the massive Chesapeake Bay and the endless coastline that gives residents and visitors access to the bay and tributaries, but this small state is also home to many lakes. Amazingly, they are all man-made lakes. Many were created as water reservoirs or when damming up nearby waterways.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

MLK Day of Service: Where to volunteer in the Baltimore area

There are many volunteer opportunities across Baltimore, particularly for a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Known as a day on, not a day off, organizations are looking for your help to improve the greater good. Here are a few of them:. Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt....
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

A ferry system could be making it's way to Annapolis

There are plans underway to explore a possible ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay. Visit Annapolis and leaders from various surrounding counties are looking to attract more tourism by examining the costs, revenue and added benefits that could come with the addition of a passenger ferry. The goal would be...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park

On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
EASTON, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Youth must be accompanied by adult at The Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is rolling out a new youth escort policy. An adult 21 or older will need to accompany teenagers younger than 17 at all times while visiting the shopping center until further notice. Shopping center officials told 11 News the policy is temporary but didn't say how long it will remain in effect.
TOWSON, MD

