FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
fox5ny.com
Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated
NEW YORK - New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants. They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely...
Doctor: Latest COVID variant dominating northeast "very contagious"
NEW YORK -- Nearly three years into the COVID pandemic, cases are once again ticking up across the area. A new variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the northeast.Related Story: Doctors: New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in NortheastDr. Daniel Varga, chief physician at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, told CBS2 the variant is highly contagious but people aren't being hospitalized as much as with other strains."It's a very contagious virus, so it's easy to catch. The good news is when we look at severity and acuity across the state, it's kind of like the other Omicron variants," he said. "I mean, you can get sick, but it's not causing nearly the amount of hospitalization that we saw with Delta a year and a half, two years ago. Not nearly the amount of ICU." We also asked him how the current vaccines protect against this variant and what precautions he thinks people should take. Watch his full interview above for more information.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NBC New York
What US City Has the Most Bed Bugs? NYC Is Close, But Not Number 1
Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite. That's apparently a lot easier said than done in New York City these days, according to a recent list that no one wants their home town mentioned on. That's because the five boroughs have moved up to No. 2 on Orkin's list...
This NYC airport has officially been voted one of the worst in all of the U.S.
Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, experts at Family Destinations Guide have come up with a ranking of the very worst airports for travel in the United States in 2022 and New York's John F. Kennedy Airport unsurprisingly made the list. Another area hub, Newark Liberty International Airport...
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
WNYT
NY governor plans $1B investment in mental health care
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
bkreader.com
Several Brooklyn Buildings Had Chronic Lack of Heat During Past Five Years, Report Finds
A new report from NYC Comptroller Brad Lander has found that over 1,000 buildings in New York City — including numerous buildings throughout Central and Eastern Brooklyn — have had a chronic lack of heat. In the report, titled Turn Up the Heat, it was discovered that there...
N.J. weather: When it comes to this low-snow winter, we are not alone
It may be of little solace to all the folks in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia who actually enjoy winters with snow on the ground. But, we are not alone. The people way up north in Boston are also going through a rare winter season with hardly any snowflakes falling from the sky.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
pix11.com
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
Luckiest store in NY? 2 Mega Millions $1M+ winners sold this week at same spot.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winning ticket for this week’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was drawn Friday night — and in a bit of history making, the Maine lottery got its first jackpot. The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Lottery officials...
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Eden: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 5-Story Community Facility with Health Clinic
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) to expand an existing, 2-story structure into a 5-story community facility building at 1342 Inwood Avenue in the Mt. Eden section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Clarke Place West and West 170th Street, the lot...
