New York City, NY

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Nearly three years into the COVID pandemic, cases are once again ticking up across the area. A new variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the northeast.Related Story: Doctors: New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in NortheastDr. Daniel Varga, chief physician at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, told CBS2 the variant is highly contagious but people aren't being hospitalized as much as with other strains."It's a very contagious virus, so it's easy to catch. The good news is when we look at severity and acuity across the state, it's kind of like the other Omicron variants," he said. "I mean, you can get sick, but it's not causing nearly the amount of hospitalization that we saw with Delta a year and a half, two years ago. Not nearly the amount of ICU." We also asked him how the current vaccines protect against this variant and what precautions he thinks people should take. Watch his full interview above for more information.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Tuesday to add 1,000 beds for inpatient psychiatric treatment and create 3,500 housing units to address gaps in the state’s mental health care system. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

