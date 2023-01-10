ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Did Clara McGarvey cast a spell on Congress? Check out this viral video from speaker votes

By Louisville Courier Journal Staff
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ggsp_0k9h2agl00

Did Clara McGarvey cast a spell on the country's legislature? A tweet from Jeremy Art, a C-SPAN social media specialist, speculated that might have been the case.

In a video of speaker votes from Saturday, Clara can be seen next to her brother, Wilson McGarvey, silently waving her arm in a gesture that some might think resembles a witch casting a spell just before their father, Louisville congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey, ushers the children away.

A few hours later, McGarvey quoted the tweet to say "To be fair it was the witching hour," with a shrugging emoji.

The family was dressed up for the moment that McGarvey would be sworn into office on Capitol Hill, and then Republican lawmakers failed to choose a House speaker on the chamber's ballot for the first time in a century.

Kevin McCarthy eventually won speakership on the 15th vote on Saturday morning, but that left all of the potential House members as representatives-elect who hadn't yet been sworn in yet until Friday.

McGarvey pointed out that he and his fellow freshmen are the first class of new House members who were elected after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"We’re the first post-Jan. 6 class in Congress. And through orientation and getting to know the members of my class, I really sense that ... there’s a sense of seriousness, there’s a sense of duty," he said, and that applies to incoming lawmakers of both parties. "We’re here because we want to get stuff done."

McGarvey said despite the drama, he's still excited to take on this job and succeed retired former Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democrat who represented Kentucky's Louisville-based 3rd Congressional District for 16 years.

And as for Clara, perhaps we'll see her work some more magic during McGarvey's term in Congress.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy