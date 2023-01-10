ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Andrew Tate arrives at Romanian court in handcuffs to appeal human trafficking decision

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ixkgy_0k9h2ULH00

The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Tate, a 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29 in an area of north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian women are also in custody.

All four of them immediately challenged the arrest extension that was granted to prosecutors on Dec. 30. A document explaining the judge’s motivation for the extension says “the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored,” and that they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGz4Q_0k9h2ULH00
Andrew Tate arrived at a Romanian court to appeal a judge’s earlier decision to extend the period of his arrest.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDpX3_0k9h2ULH00
Andrew Tate is facing human trafficking charges, along with being charged with rape and being part of an organized crime group.
AP

A verdict from Bucharest’s Court of Appeal is expected to come later Tuesday, Eugen Vidineac, the Romanian lawyer representing Tate, told The Associated Press.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT said after the late December raids that it had identified six victims in the case who were subjected by the group to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

The agency said victims were lured by pretenses of love, and later intimidated, surveilled, and subjected to other control tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap substantial financial gains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dJY0_0k9h2ULH00
Two Romanian women are also in custody.
AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors investigating the case have so far seized a total of 15 luxury cars — at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers — and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for DIICOT.

Bolla said that if prosecutors can prove they gained money through human trafficking, the property “will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims.”

If the court rules to uphold the arrest warrant extension on Tuesday prosecutors could request detention for a maximum of 180 days. If the court overturns the extension, the defendants could be put under house arrest or similar conditions such as being banned from leaving Romania.

Since Tate’s arrest, a series of ambiguous posts have appeared on his Twitter account, each of which garners widespread media attention.

One, posted on Sunday and accompanied by a local report suggesting he or his brother have required medical care since their detention, reads: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

Another post, that appeared Saturday, reads: “Going to jail when guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal … going to jail when completely innocent is the story of a hero.”

Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim

In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
msn.com

Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'

Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

NYC surgeon ‘savagely’ beat ex-girlfriend and caused her to miscarry, lawsuit alleges

A Manhattan surgeon has been accused of “savagely” beating his dentist ex-girlfriend — who recently filed a lawsuit claiming the more than dozen thrashings left her with broken bones, a concussion and caused her to lose a pregnancy, The Post has learned. Joseph Clayton Finley — an ears, nose and throat doctor affiliated with Northwell Health — faces criminal charges, including strangulation and assault, for at least seven alleged incidents spanning from April 2021 to May 2022, according to Manhattan prosecutors. His ex-girlfriend Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, 40, claims Finley, 53, would get drunk and rough her up while calling her a...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true

ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
New York Post

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court with cuts and bruises on face, neck

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger looked roughed up and had mysterious cuts on his face during a courtroom appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, where a judge set his next court date. The 28-year-old criminology PhD student had two gashes near his chin and apparent bruises on his neck as he was escorted by a sheriff’s deputy into the courtroom for the five-minute hearing. Wearing leg shackles and an orange T-shirt, Kohberger had a dead-eyed facial expression with dark circles around his eyes as he waived his right to a speedy trial and was ordered to continue being held without bail, according to ABC...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Andrew Tate ‘accusers’ claim they made clear they’re ‘not victims’

The sex-trafficking case against Andrew Tate is “basically built on lies,” according to two women who say they’re being treated as accusers despite repeatedly stating that they are “not victims.” The official Twitter handle of the still-jailed influencer was among those sharing an interview of two of the women listed as victims of what Romanian investigators have called a violent organized gang. “This is very unfair. They don’t deserve it,” said one of the women, neither of whom was named in the clip he shared but who described them both as social media influencers. “I don’t understand … the prosecutors [said] we’re victims...
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
The Independent

Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
New York Post

Andrew Tate possibly hospitalized in Romania

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate‘s Twitter account posted a story Sunday saying he or his brother ended up in the hospital while being held in a Romanian jail on suspicion of sex trafficking. The online account posted a vague message that read “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.” It’s not clear who wrote the tweet, but it included a link to a report from the Romanian outlet Spy News which said Tate or his brother, Tristan, ended up going to a hospital. The report said the visit occurred after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail. Late last month, police in tactical gear descended on a villa where the Tate brothers were staying and took them into police custody.  Romanian prosecutors claim the duo held multiple women against their will and forced them to perform sex acts while being filmed. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, garnered some fame in 2016 when he appeared on the UK reality TV show “Big Brother.” He has since claimed to possess more than $100 million and acts as a “success coach” for men. 
The Independent

Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy