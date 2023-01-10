Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023
Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket. Many well-known companies saw their share prices sink last year as the economy weakened.
NASDAQ
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Real estate is an investment vehicle that has minted many millionaires and billionaires throughout history. That's especially true for real estate that is leased out to businesses (i.e., commercial real estate). But commercial real estate was largely a playground reserved for the ultra-wealthy. That is, until the law that made...
NASDAQ
Is Spotify Stock Poised to Crush the Market in 2023?
Nobody wanted to own Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) stock in 2022. After a huge run-up in late 2020 and early 2021, investors started to sour on the music streamer due to a lack of profitability. The company put up strong growth across all of its key performance metrics but failed to show gross margin expansion and positive operating profits. In a bear market where Wall Street is focused on what a company will earn over the next few quarters, this was a recipe for disaster, with shares falling 66% for the year.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth...
NASDAQ
Should SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/13/1998. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $30.20 billion,...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen soars as markets test BOJ, stocks cheered by inflation retreat
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - World stocks scaled one-month peaks on Friday thanks to signs inflation is easing, while the yen jumped to seven-month peaks and Japanese bond yields breached a central bank target as investors challenged its commitment to loose monetary policy. European shares opened higher and the broad...
NASDAQ
Ericsson (ERIC) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Ericsson (ERIC) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $6.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8% loss over the past four weeks. Ericsson announced that it has earmarked a provision...
NASDAQ
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Soar in 2023
The market downturn has been brutal. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 27% over the last year. As frustrating as these steep declines can be, history shows that investors get their best returns by buying stocks when everyone else is throwing in the towel. While there is no way to know...
NASDAQ
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
NASDAQ
Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Wells Fargo (WFC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.35%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) was launched on 10/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $46.40 billion, making...
NASDAQ
DuPont (DD) Rides on Strong End-Market Demand and Innovation
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is benefiting from strong end-market demand, productivity actions and innovation-driven investment. The company’s shares have popped around 36.2% over the past six months, outperforming its industry’s rise of 22.2% over the same time frame. DuPont, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, is...
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
