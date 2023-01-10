Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/04/1995. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.41 billion, making...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Real estate is an investment vehicle that has minted many millionaires and billionaires throughout history. That's especially true for real estate that is leased out to businesses (i.e., commercial real estate). But commercial real estate was largely a playground reserved for the ultra-wealthy. That is, until the law that made...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) was launched on 10/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $46.40 billion, making...
NASDAQ
Should SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/13/1998. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $30.20 billion,...
NASDAQ
Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Is John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth...
NASDAQ
Ericsson (ERIC) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Ericsson (ERIC) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $6.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8% loss over the past four weeks. Ericsson announced that it has earmarked a provision...
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10
Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy for less than $10 each. 1. Cresco Labs. Sure,...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect...
NASDAQ
Etsy Stock Is Down 55% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Shares of handcrafted-goods marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down 55% from their all-time high. But they're also up 78% from their 52-week low, reminding investors how important perspective is when it comes to how you're gauging a stock's performance in the market. Etsy's foundation looks solid enough for a compelling...
NASDAQ
Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Soar in 2023
The market downturn has been brutal. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 27% over the last year. As frustrating as these steep declines can be, history shows that investors get their best returns by buying stocks when everyone else is throwing in the towel. While there is no way to know...
