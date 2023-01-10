Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Real estate is an investment vehicle that has minted many millionaires and billionaires throughout history. That's especially true for real estate that is leased out to businesses (i.e., commercial real estate). But commercial real estate was largely a playground reserved for the ultra-wealthy. That is, until the law that made...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Is John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
NASDAQ
Lululemon Stock: Should Investors Buy on the Dip?
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock just took another leg(ging) down during the second week of 2023. Since the start of 2022 just over a year ago -- what I'll loosely call the start of the current bear market -- shares have lost just over 20% of their value. The most recent reason for the market's pessimism toward Lululemon?
NASDAQ
Ericsson (ERIC) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Ericsson (ERIC) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $6.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8% loss over the past four weeks. Ericsson announced that it has earmarked a provision...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10
Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy for less than $10 each. 1. Cresco Labs. Sure,...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a...
NASDAQ
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Etsy Stock Is Down 55% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Shares of handcrafted-goods marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are down 55% from their all-time high. But they're also up 78% from their 52-week low, reminding investors how important perspective is when it comes to how you're gauging a stock's performance in the market. Etsy's foundation looks solid enough for a compelling...
NASDAQ
Are I Bonds Still a Good Investment in 2023?
A few months ago, I bonds started getting a lot of attention when interest rates reached a record 9.62%. But that rate expired back in November, leaving many to wonder whether investing in I bonds still made sense for them. Below, we'll take a look at what you can expect from I bonds as we move into 2023.
NASDAQ
Is Asana (ASAN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asana, Inc. (ASAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) was launched on 10/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $46.40 billion, making...
NASDAQ
Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $29.74, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.84, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the business development...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
Comments / 0