Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final.

Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. LSU's opening opponent for the 2023 season – Florida State – landed at No. 11.

LSU (10-4) finished its season on a high note on Jan. 2, when the Tigers demolished Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, 63-7. Despite the lopsided result, the Tigers did not move up in the rankings following their 50-30 loss in the SEC Championship Game to Georgia.

But overall, Year 1 under Kelly was a rousing success for LSU. The Tigers beat Alabama, got to 10 wins and were crowned SEC West champions despite having just 39 scholarship players when Kelly took over the program.

Unlike in 2022, most of LSU's key contributors will be back in 2023. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returns to an offense that will have five of its six key offensive linemen returning. And top receivers Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and tight end Mason Taylor are back in the fold.

The defense has needed restructuring but freshman phenom Harold Perkins should be back along with Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo and Greg Brooks. Former five-star recruit and Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris and Syracuse transfer cornerback Darian Chestnut also project to help stabilize a young secondary.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

