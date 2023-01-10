Knoxville police arrest second of three suspects in Park City homicide

Dashawn Johnson, 29, of Knoxville, was arrested Monday and has been booked on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set for a hearing Wednesday.

Damante Golden, 29, of Knoxville, is already in custody after a Nov. 26 arrest on an unrelated warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a weapon. According to court records, a gun found in Golden's vehicle after his arrest has been linked to Vinson's homicide scene.

Golden has been charged with first-degree murder with bond set at $750,000. A preliminary hearing into the evidence against him has been scheduled for Jan. 18.

According to court records, police say the three men went to Vinson's home to buy liquor from him but then attempted to rob him.

Vinson was found dead from a gunshot wound after officers responded at around 2 a.m. Nov. 23 to the shooting outside his Park City home on East Fifth Avenue, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release. There were reports of multiple people running away from the scene after the shooting.

Johnson, who had sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, was dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to court records.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies later found the driver of the car that dropped Johnson off, and there was a second man with a gunshot wound to the arm inside, court records stated. He was taken to UT Medical, the release stated. That man later was identified as a suspect and he is being sought on an arrest warrant.

The police department is urging anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

