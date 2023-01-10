ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville police arrest second of three suspects in Park City homicide

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EILM6_0k9h28Fm00

Dashawn Johnson, 29, of Knoxville, was arrested Monday and has been booked on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set for a hearing Wednesday.

Damante Golden, 29, of Knoxville, is already in custody after a Nov. 26 arrest on an unrelated warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a weapon. According to court records, a gun found in Golden's vehicle after his arrest has been linked to Vinson's homicide scene.

Golden has been charged with first-degree murder with bond set at $750,000. A preliminary hearing into the evidence against him has been scheduled for Jan. 18.

According to court records, police say the three men went to Vinson's home to buy liquor from him but then attempted to rob him.

Vinson was found dead from a gunshot wound after officers responded at around 2 a.m. Nov. 23 to the shooting outside his Park City home on East Fifth Avenue, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release. There were reports of multiple people running away from the scene after the shooting.

Johnson, who had sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, was dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to court records.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies later found the driver of the car that dropped Johnson off, and there was a second man with a gunshot wound to the arm inside, court records stated. He was taken to UT Medical, the release stated. That man later was identified as a suspect and he is being sought on an arrest warrant.

The police department is urging anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

Comments / 6

AOC smolett
4d ago

odd for certain people that claim to be afraid of the police certainly aren't afraid of committing all of these other crimes

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft, according to spokesperson Scott Erland. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a KPD employee reported that property was missing from his locker. Erland said a continued internal investigation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for missing Caryville woman

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a woman last seen at her East Tennessee home over a week ago, according to the Caryville Police Department. Tiffany Lowe, 31, was reported missing after being last seen at her home in Caryville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials said. She...
CARYVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

UTHSC warns students, staff after multiple car thefts on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Police Department issued a safety alert to their students, staff, and faculty. Over the past two weeks, UTHSC police investigated multiple vehicle thefts on campus such as two catalytic converters and two other cars. This uptick in vehicle thefts...
MEMPHIS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing

According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday. During the trial, attorneys explained that Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46, was babysitting the victim at his home while she participated in online schooling. During this period, Thompkins assaulted the child. The victim later came forward to a family member, who told Knoxville Police Department investigators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting

In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy