3 people injured in fire at senior apartment complex in Irving Park 01:35

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three women were taken to the hospital after a fire at a senior living facility Tuesday morning in Irving Park.

The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. in one of the units on the fourth floor of the West Byron Place Senior Apartment Community, at 2815 W. Byron St.

"It was really just contained to one unit, and once they got water on the fire, it was quickly extinguished," said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Kelly Burns.

While firefighters did not have to evacuate the building, four women were hurt. Three of them were taken to the hospital, but one of them refused treatment. One of the women who was hospitalized was in "grave" condition, another was in serious condition, and the third was in good condition.

One woman who lives in the building said she tried to help her neighbor when she noticed the fire.

"Me and the lady across the hall went to her next-door neighbor, opened the door, and the smoke was so thick we couldn't help her. There was real thick smoke coming out," she said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said smoke detectors and fire doors in the building were working properly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.