ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 people injured in fire at senior apartment complex in Irving Park

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aG9bx_0k9h23q900

3 people injured in fire at senior apartment complex in Irving Park 01:35

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three women were taken to the hospital after a fire at a senior living facility Tuesday morning in Irving Park.

The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. in one of the units on the fourth floor of the West Byron Place Senior Apartment Community, at 2815 W. Byron St.

"It was really just contained to one unit, and once they got water on the fire, it was quickly extinguished," said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Kelly Burns.

While firefighters did not have to evacuate the building, four women were hurt. Three of them were taken to the hospital, but one of them refused treatment. One of the women who was hospitalized was in "grave" condition, another was in serious condition, and the third was in good condition.

One woman who lives in the building said she tried to help her neighbor when she noticed the fire.

"Me and the lady across the hall went to her next-door neighbor, opened the door, and the smoke was so thick we couldn't help her. There was real thick smoke coming out," she said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said smoke detectors and fire doors in the building were working properly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

1 critically injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person was critically injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Fire crews responded around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the multi-family residence located at 2315 East Olive Street, just off Rand Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved unit on the first-floor. Firefighters removed a resident […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights apartment fire leaves 1 seriously hurt, multiple families displaced

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A resident is seriously hurt, and multiple families are displaced following an apartment fire in Arlington Heights Wednesday night. Fire crews responded to the residence, in the 2300 block of East Olive Street around 11:55 p.m., for multiple reports of smoke in the first-floor hallway. Responding crews discovered the fire in a first-floor unit. All other units were evacuated due to heavy smoke, fire officials say. One resident was found and removed from the unit where the fire started. They were treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. Information as to how many people are displaced is unknown. Fire crews were able to contain the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Arlington Heights Police Department are investigating. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting in Roseland dollar store leaves man critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot inside a dollar store in Roseland Thursday evening.At 5:43 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the Dollar General at 11040 S. Michigan Ave. when police said he was shot in the chest and head.The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. His condition was further desecribed as "grave."No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

4 injured following crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Brookfield police investigate shots fired near Ehlert Park

Brookfield police recovered seven shell casings from a driveway between two buildings in the 4500 block of Maple Avenue early on Jan. 12 after responding to the scene for a call of shots fired, the second such incident in the vicinity of Ehlert Park in the past month. Police Chief...
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigate after 4 businesses burglarized on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars smashed up a strip mall on the city's Northwest Side overnight.Our non-stop news crew was there as police investigated the break-ins, in the 5300 Block of North Cumberland Avenue around 3:08 a.m.Police said they responded to a burglar alarm at the location where they found four businesses broken into and burglarized - Push Pup, China Kitchen, Skills Barbershop, and Cabana Lounge.No arrests were made.Area Five Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Small fire inside Chicago's Daley Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a small fire inside the Daley Center Thursday. It happened around 9:00 a.m. on the 16th floor. The Chicago Fire Department said the sprinkler system put out the flames before they arrived. The incident is under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Families wonder why there's been no arrest in hit-and-run that dragged, killed man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good Samaritan was pushing a man across the street in a wheelchair on the city's South Side recently when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.Police have a photo of the car, a license plate, and even a description of the suspect. But that was two weeks ago, and the family of David Cole is asking – why hasn't the case been solved?As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, Cole's family is now asking for help.At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Cole, 63, and the 56-year-old man he was pushing in a wheelchair...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen car backs into squad car in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were seriously injured when a stolen car backed into a police vehicle Wednesday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood.A stolen car backed into a police squad car in Avalon Park Wednesday night, leaving two teens injured.The Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:27 p.m.Police were trying to pull over a stolen vehicle near 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, when the driver of the stolen car reversed and hit the police car, according to police.A 15-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 44-year-old man refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.The two teens are considered offenders and were also taken into police custody, along with one other person, police said.No police officers were injured.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPIS offers reward after postal worker was robbed in broad daylight in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men who robbed a mail carrier on Ashland Avenue on the western edge of the Lincoln Park community.The robbery happened in broad daylight Wednesday.At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 35-year-old mail carrier was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue, near Altgeld Street, when two men came up and robbed him at gunpoint. The mail carrier complied and handed over his belongings.It is not clear what the robbers took, but we know robbers have been...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
139K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy