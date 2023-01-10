Read full article on original website
Related
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
basinnow.com
Search And Rescue Working Overtime In Western Colorado
It has been a very busy year for Search and Rescue units in Colorado this year. Moffat County Search and Rescue had a busy weekend, including an assist in Routt County where 5 snowmobilers riding in the back country ran out of fuel and were completely unprepared. The group found shelter in the Lost Creek Ranger Station and Classic Air was able to make contact with them. Moffat County Search and Rescue hauled fuel to the group’s location early Sunday morning and the riders were brought safely back to the trailhead where they had family waiting. Avalanche conditions in Colorado have also been at incredibly dangerous levels this month prompting several rescues and multiple deaths. Moffat County Search and Rescue practiced an avalanche recovery scenario on Sunday while on the mountain for the snowmobile rescue.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
Comments / 0