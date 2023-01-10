ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyUWx_0k9h1LgB00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday.

The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the United States in a 2015 Ford.

Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say

After a primary inspection, the vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination. With the help of a K9 officer, federal authorities discovered five packages hidden within the truck, containing a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The drugs and vehicle were seized by law enforcement, a CBP news release stated.

Officers also arrested the driver of the truck and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $154,833, according to CBP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national sentenced for harboring migrants in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man illegally residing in San Benito has been sentenced to federal prison for harboring undocumented individuals among other convictions, federal prosecutors said. Early Thursday, Garcia-Torres was ordered to serve 48 months in federal prison. Due to his immigration status, Garcia-Torres is expected to be deported following his imprisonment, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man grabbed drug-filled duffle bag before his arrest, deputies say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 11 warrants of arrest, leading to the discovery of narcotics in a duffle bag, deputies said. Jonathan Caleb Castro, 20, arrested Dec. 20, 2022, on charges of three counts of evading arrest, two counts of unlawful carry of a weapon, display of ficticious […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man sentenced to almost 6 years for smuggling cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine, federal documents indicated. Oziel Trevino was charged with possession with intent to distribute 22 pounds of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, records show. On Feb. 11, 2022, Trevino was arrested […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Coast Guard helicopter rescued 2 RGV boaters this week: What is that like?

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters Monday as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The night-time rescue prevented the Coast Guard from taking photos, authorities told ValleyCentral. Further, the footage from the helicopter that rescued the two men–ages 59 and 80–was corrupted. […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
iheart.com

Border Patrol Seizes More Than $930K In Unreported Currency Hidden In Car

The Border Patrol is reporting the seizure of more than $930,000 in unreported currency hidden in a car. On Tuesday, officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge discovered the cash in a car driven by a 21-year-old man who was a U.S. citizen. Border Patrol seized the car and the cash, and Homeland Security arrested the driver. It's a federal crime not to report more than $10,000 in currency to the Border Patrol while entering or leaving the U.S., or to conceal it so as not to report it.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘General’ of a Texas gang sentenced to 10 years in prison

VICTORIA, Texas – U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani reported a 53-year-old, of Harlingen, has been ordered to 10 years in prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony Torres, described as a general within a gang organization, pled guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of...
HARLINGEN, TX
firefighternation.com

Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool

Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Fiber internet firm begins construction in McAllen and Harlingen areas

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homes and businesses in McAllen and Harlingen could soon be able to tap into fiber-optic internet services from Lubbock-based Vexus Fiber. The firm announced this month that its “ultimate high speed 100% fiber optic Internet is now available in the Rio Grande Valley,” singling out Harlingen and McAllen areas by name […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB enters phase 2 of Boca Chica waterline project

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered phase two of its Boca Chica Waterline Upgrade Project with the installation of a 16-inch waterline. The waterline will allow for upgrades closer to the four-corner intersection of International Boulevard. Phase two of the traffic control plan will kick off Jan. 23 and will […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen FD receives $24k for life-saving equipment

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the help of Firehouse Subs in Harlingen, the Harlingen Fire Department has new stabilizing equipment. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded Harlingen FD with $24,075 grant to purchase seven vehicle stabilization kits. “We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen helps developers build in the city

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s past approaches to construction were costing the city revenue, according to the city’s mayor. “Harlingen was basically losing losing money,” Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda told ValleyCentral, “because if we have more rooftops, we have more property taxes. We have more ability to increase the amount of money that we have, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle

A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy