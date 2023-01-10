MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Tracks is hosting a new half marathon through Macon, showcasing some of Macon's music and historical landmarks. “This is going to be a very exciting addition to our community and that one will help people improve their overall health and wellness when they prepare and participate,” says Visit Macon President & CEO Gary Wheat. "It will also serve as a draw for people from around the state and Southeast to visit our community, learn about our musical heritage, and enjoy all our city has to offer visitors."

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO