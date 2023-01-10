Read full article on original website
Macon Tracks announces new half marathon event
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Tracks is hosting a new half marathon through Macon, showcasing some of Macon's music and historical landmarks. “This is going to be a very exciting addition to our community and that one will help people improve their overall health and wellness when they prepare and participate,” says Visit Macon President & CEO Gary Wheat. "It will also serve as a draw for people from around the state and Southeast to visit our community, learn about our musical heritage, and enjoy all our city has to offer visitors."
Severe weather injures 9 in Jasper County
MONTICELLO, Ga. (WGXA) -- The clean-up is on after severe weather swept through Jasper County. According to Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, the severe weather left nine people injured and their conditions are unknown. He says it even left one woman trapped in her house but crews were able to rescue her safely. Patricia Woods' nephew's mother lives in Jasper County as well and she says several things were destroyed.
Macon-Bibb NAACP to host special breakfast in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just on the other side of the weekend, the Macon-Bibb NAACP has plans to celebrate and fellowship a couple days early. An MLK Breakfast is taking place at Evergreen Church on Nisbet Drive and it is free to the public.
'It looked like a movie scene': Griffin residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- When you wake up, you expect the dreams to stop but, Friday morning, Griffin residents woke up in a nightmare. "It looked like a movie scene outside," says Griffin resident Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed...
Spalding County EMA reports widespread damage in Griffin area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Numerous buildings lost roofs and widespread power loss resulted from severe weather in the Griffin area Thursday evening, according to the Spaulding County Emergency Management Agency. However, EMA adds the full extent of the damage will not be clear until daybreak. EMA officials urge residents to...
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
200+ movie extras needed for Disney+ series on MLK and Malcolm X
Movie cameras are returning to Macon later this month as Disney+ films an original civil rights era series about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Central Casting needs more than 200 movie extras in Bibb County for three days of filming from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Aaron Buzza, Visit Macon’s Camera Ready Liaison.
Laurens County Deputy remembered 25 years after his death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office and EMS are remembering Deputy Kyle Dinkheller, who was killed in the line of duty 25 years ago. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says, "We honor his life and the sacrifice he made. Although it’s been 25 years, we are proud to see how alive his spirit and memory is."
Investigators say Shot Spotter registered 15 shots at location where teen was found dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The night before the body of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts was found, a Shot Spotter alert registered 15 rounds being fired on the road where the body was found. In documents obtained from the Sheriff's Office by WGXA, an investigator states that while on the way to...
