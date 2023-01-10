ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game

 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Morning” game were:

3-9-8, Wild:

(three, nine, eight; Wild: zero)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

