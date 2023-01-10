ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-2-6, Wild: 7

(six, two, six; Wild: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

0-1-8, Wild: 8

(zero, one, eight; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Morning

3-9-8, Wild:

(three, nine, eight; Wild: zero)

Cash 4 Evening

7-6-9-1, Wild: 4

(seven, six, nine, one; Wild: four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-6-9-0, Wild: 6

(nine, six, nine, zero; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Morning

0-2-7-0, Wild: 1

(zero, two, seven, zero; Wild: one)

Cash4Life

03-15-44-53-57, Cash Ball: 2

(three, fifteen, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

02-05-19-26-27

(two, five, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

Mega Millions

07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

