TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-2-6, Wild: 7
(six, two, six; Wild: seven)
Cash 3 Midday
0-1-8, Wild: 8
(zero, one, eight; Wild: eight)
Cash 3 Morning
3-9-8, Wild:
(three, nine, eight; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Evening
7-6-9-1, Wild: 4
(seven, six, nine, one; Wild: four)
Cash 4 Midday
9-6-9-0, Wild: 6
(nine, six, nine, zero; Wild: six)
Cash 4 Morning
0-2-7-0, Wild: 1
(zero, two, seven, zero; Wild: one)
Cash4Life
03-15-44-53-57, Cash Ball: 2
(three, fifteen, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
02-05-19-26-27
(two, five, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Mega Millions
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
