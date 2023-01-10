Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rock slide closes Highway 49 near Lincoln Way in Auburn
UPDATE: Highway 49 has reopened at Lincoln Way in Auburn. Highway 49 at the Lincoln Way intersection in Auburn reopened about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 11 hours after a rockslide occurred three-tenths of a mile down the hill from Lincoln Way en route to the Confluence. The rockslide was...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
Mountain Democrat
More stormy weather to come
Mother Nature isn’t done with Northern California. The weather forecast includes heavy rain and snow beginning as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday afternoon with 3-6 feet of snow falling, beginning at the 5,000- to 6,000-foot elevations and eventually dropping to as low as 3,500 feet, according to forecast.weather.gov. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Travel in the Sierra is not advised.
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopened in Gridley following vehicle vs power pole crash
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck was transported to the hospital following a vehicle vs power pole crash on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday. At approximately 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol, crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit, and officers from the Gridley Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a power pole in the area of Highway 99 and Hollis Lane in Gridley.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
goldcountrymedia.com
SMUD's grid suffers historical damage in storm series
The Sacramento region continues to be battered by a historic string of storms, bringing with it heavy rains, 70-mph winds and lightning, causing devastating destruction and unprecedented storm-related outages to the Sacramento area. Tuesday’s storm alone was the fourth in a row to hammer Northern California. More than 599,000 customers...
abc10.com
Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Manzanita Trail is worth the longer trek for view of Confluence
For the best view of the Confluence of the north and middle forks of the American River, let me suggest the Manzanita Trail to Stagecoach Trail. Sure, you can get there from the Confluence by going directly up Stagecoach Trail, but the Manzanita Trail is worth the extra distance for many reasons. First, you can park for free at the Auburn State Recreation Area headquarters. Toilets, picnic tables and information about trails are located here and make it a great start and end point.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
