For the best view of the Confluence of the north and middle forks of the American River, let me suggest the Manzanita Trail to Stagecoach Trail. Sure, you can get there from the Confluence by going directly up Stagecoach Trail, but the Manzanita Trail is worth the extra distance for many reasons. First, you can park for free at the Auburn State Recreation Area headquarters. Toilets, picnic tables and information about trails are located here and make it a great start and end point.

AUBURN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO