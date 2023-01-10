Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
cbs17
CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
richmondobserver
REPORT: Richmond County investigators catch break-in suspect with cocaine at jail
ROCKINGHAM — A man suspected of a break-in is accused of having cocaine during a jail visitation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Jonathan Eric Morgan, of Hamlet, charging him in connection to a Sept. 25, 2022 break-in at a home on Firefly Woods Road in Rockingham.
cbs17
Female inmate busted for hiding fentanyl during arrest, Lee County sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A female inmate was caught after Lee County deputies learned she hid drugs during her arrest. On Jan. 6, Lee County Jail Staff found a female inmate, Brianna Marie Smith, 23, of Cameron, with fentanyl. Deputies learned she was concealing the fentanyl on herself during an arrest by another agency.
WRAL
Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
cbs17
WANTED: Suspect stole from Durham Family Dollar, hit pedestrian, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that stole from a Family Dollar and struck a pedestrian. On Dec. 30, deputies were called to the Family Dollar store on the 1500 block of South Miami Boulevard for a reported larceny. Deputies...
jocoreport.com
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
cbs17
2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
Man found shot to death on side of road in Erwin: Police
Erwin police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed.
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
cbs17
Man busts into ex-girlfriend’s home, strangles her and then barricades himself for hours, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was taken into police custody Friday night after he barricaded himself in a home following an attack on his ex-girlfriend, police said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Tiffany Court, according to a news release from...
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
'I was going to die': Sampson County deputy shot in the leg shares journey of recovery
ROSEBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the leg in-the-line-of-duty. Since then, she's gone through surgery and rehab, with the hope of getting back on patrol. "People think I'm crazy, maybe even my husband thinks I'm crazy...
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police looking for vehicle connected to shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting. On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue. After arriving,...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
NC man charged after stepchildren beaten for not doing chores correctly, sheriff says
A Burlington man has been charged with felony child abuse after beating his stepchildren for not doing chores correctly, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
cbs17
Moore County teen injured by gunfire after someone shot into residence, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager. Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2