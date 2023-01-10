ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

cbs17

Lee County man arrested twice for stealing vehicle, having meth: sheriff

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

CAUGHT: Man avoided prison, assaulted Lee County deputies, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after avoiding a jail sentence and assaulting deputies during his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Jan. 5, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were patrolling Edwards Road. Agents observed a tan vehicle that did not have a North Carolina registration plate.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
