SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested twice in less than one week for stealing a vehicle and possessing drugs, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 6, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford. During the search, detectives said they found a stolen side by side vehicle inside of a covered outbuilding on the property.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO