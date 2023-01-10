Read full article on original website
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
5 New Jersey Obsessions That Have To Be Explained To Outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
Absolute Life Changing! The Best Cheesecake in New Jersey
Cheesecake! What a topic for an article. The only thing missing right now as I write this piece is a piece of cheesecake! I think one of my favorite desserts is cheesecake, absolutely delicious. After a fantastic meal, a piece of delicious cheesecake and a great cup of coffee can just make your week. Strawberry cheesecake is my favorite but I must say I haven't found a cheesecake "variation" that I ever disliked. All cheesecake is good.
Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey
The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade. Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service. Most people who hang on to cable are skewing...
Artis Brewery in Freehold, NJ is open and it’s worth checking out
If you’re a fan of spending an afternoon with an ice cold beer, a friendly atmosphere, and the chance for some snacking, I’ve got the place for you. Artis Brewery recently opened in Freehold, New Jersey, and the vibe is perfect for a good time. The brewery opened...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Did You Know the Friday the 13th Movie Has New Jersey Connections?
This makes me proud to be from New Jersey. Happy Friday the 13th! It's a day that has gotten a reputation for being unlucky, but, if you're into horror movies, you're excited about it, because it's the namesake of the iconic movie Friday the 13th. Friday the 13th is one...
Re-live the fun of your disco days at this exciting NJ show
I’m a big fan of Atlantic City and have always thought that it is so underrated in terms of entertainment. I’m not sure if New Jerseyans are aware of what a wonderful array of entertainment of all kinds Atlantic City has to offer. And it doesn’t matter where...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
What NJ should consider before supporting gas stove ban (Opinion)
Can you imagine not being allowed to buy or operate a new gas stove? With so many in New Jersey using natural gas in their homes, it's hard to think about how something like this would bode well for Garden State citizens. Now to be clear, President Joe Biden has...
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Have you noticed the building boom in NJ?
There is a residential construction boom happening in New Jersey and all over the country. Last year in February, residential construction was up 22% nationally, which was the largest growth since 2006, according to Fortune. The country as a whole is at a 5.24 million unit housing shortage, according to...
NJ has the only nonprofit kids winter activity center in the U.S.
The National Winter Activity Center in Vernon is also home to a nonprofit called Winter4kids, the only such organization in the country. The center offers a range of winter activities for of all ages and skill levels as well as mentoring and winter learning experiences for school-age kids. One of...
