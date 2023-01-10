Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Highlights Change To Big Game Application
There are going to be some changes to the timeline of the Utah big game application period in 2023 that the DWR wants to make hunters aware of. In the past, hunters applied for big game hunts between January and March. For 2023, that application period will take place March 23rd through April 27th. The results from the drawing will be posted May 31st. Hunters can expect a reduced amount of time to wait for results which will be available roughly four weeks after the application period ends. They also will have access to the proposed permit quota during part of the application period. They will be able to easily edit their application free of charge throughout the entire application period. The 2023 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook will be posted online February 7th.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Super Tag raffle for Once in a Lifetime Hunt deadline Jan. 31
Wyoming Super Tag hunts have a reputation for being epic and many hunters dream of the chance to draw one of 10 premier licenses in the Cowboy State. For those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime hunt, there are only a few days left to enter the Super Tag raffle. The deadline to buy tickets is midnight Jan. 31.
basinnow.com
Avian Flu Confirmed In Uintah Basin; Do Not Pick Up Sick Or Dead Birds
The Uintah Basin has joined the list of counties in Utah where avian flu has been confirmed in wild birds. The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly referred to as avian flu, was confirmed in Utah in April 2022 and until recently cases had not shown up in northeastern Utah. That has now changed with Duchesne and Uintah County added to the list on Monday. Multiple cases were found this month, including an infected red-tailed hawk found in western Uintah County and several other dead birds with test results pending. In Duchesne County, cases include two separate incidents of a Canada goose found in a yard in Roosevelt, 6 Canada geese and 1 duck found near Roosevelt, a dead goose found in Myton, and other dead birds with test results pending. As of January 10th, a total of 102 birds and three red foxes have tested positive for avian influenza in 13 counties. Although the current strain of the avian flu presents a low risk to people, it has been confirmed in at least one person in Colorado during this most recent outbreak. If you are going on any waterfowl hunts this hunting season: Do not harvest, handle or eat any animal that appears sick; Field dress game animals in a well-ventilated area or outdoors; Avoid direct contact with the intestines; And wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning birds. DWR Veterinarian Ginger Strout says that anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds or any individual dead scavengers or raptors to report it to the DWR office. Make sure you don’t touch the birds or pick them up.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?
While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Flavor, Nutrition Make Wyoming Heritage Grains A Successful Niche For Family Farm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When friends and family traveling abroad found they could more easily eat wheat products there without upsetting their stomachs, Sara Wood became determined to find out why. What was different about their wheat and American varieties?. Wood had already taken a...
You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…
A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
basinnow.com
Search And Rescue Working Overtime In Western Colorado
It has been a very busy year for Search and Rescue units in Colorado this year. Moffat County Search and Rescue had a busy weekend, including an assist in Routt County where 5 snowmobilers riding in the back country ran out of fuel and were completely unprepared. The group found shelter in the Lost Creek Ranger Station and Classic Air was able to make contact with them. Moffat County Search and Rescue hauled fuel to the group’s location early Sunday morning and the riders were brought safely back to the trailhead where they had family waiting. Avalanche conditions in Colorado have also been at incredibly dangerous levels this month prompting several rescues and multiple deaths. Moffat County Search and Rescue practiced an avalanche recovery scenario on Sunday while on the mountain for the snowmobile rescue.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
Study finds Wyo gas fields abuzz with invertebrates
A pair of peer-reviewed papers examining how insects are faring in reclaimed portions of the Pinedale Anticline and Jonah gas fields found major population and diversity upticks, as well as evidence that breaking up the sagebrush benefits pollinators. To make those determinations, former University of Wyoming PhD student Mike Curran,...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Have A Cow: State Vet Urges Lawmakers To Clarify Cattle Disease Policy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clarifying Wyoming’s brucellosis control policy should make things easier for ranchers while also easing the worries of neighboring states over the disease, the Wyoming state veterinarian told state legislators Tuesday. Changing language from “area of concern” to “temporary surveillance area”...
3 things to know this morning – January 12, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.
“Most Haunted Road In Wyoming”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Wyoming is a state known for its rugged beauty and vast expanses of wilderness, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, these five roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
Comments / 0