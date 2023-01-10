Read full article on original website
Cattle Decapitation Announce New Album After Release Plan Leaks on Reddit
Cattle Decapitation are on their way back with a new album titled Terrasite, but the announcement of the record comes a little earlier than expected after the group's proposed rollout was spoiled by a Reddit leak. Speaking via their Facebook page (as viewed below), the group revealed, "Recently we posted...
Fall Out Boy’s Cryptic Teasers Keep Getting Weirder, Just Ask Oli Sykes
UPDATE: On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Fall Out Boy linked a video teaser for "Love From the Other Side," what we now know is the official title of the band's single due on Jan. 18. The group promises more soon. Read the original article and see the teaser below. Fall Out...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Pink Floyd ‘Luxury’ Box Set + Book to Be Released on Exact ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary
Pink Floyd will reportedly release a new box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon. The "luxury" box set and commemorative book will be released on the album's actual 50th anniversary. London-based book publisher Thames & Hudson confirmed the release of the book,...
Now You Can Watch Metallica’s Full Old School Tribute Show for Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played some pretty memorable shows in 2022, and one of the year's standout performances has turned up as a fully edited video that you can revisit below. The show in question was the band's Jon and Marsha Zazula tribute show that took place back in November in Hollywood, Florida.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike
Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Why Matt Sorum Plays the Same Drum Fill 23 Times in Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’
"November Rain" is one of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits, and there are quite a few stories behind the song. While we still can't tell you how Stephanie Seymours dies in its cinematic video, we can tell you why Matt Sorum played the same drum fill 23 times during the recording.
Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Ads Banned in U.K. for Being Too Blasphemous
A recent ad promoting Demi Lovato's latest album Holy Fvck is coming under fire in the U.K., as England's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) had it banned after posters promoting the record starting popping up in London locations. The posters merely featured the cover art for Lovato's album, which features the...
