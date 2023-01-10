Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment
Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
WALB 10
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxl.com
Arlington volunteer firefighter arrested for arson
A volunteer firefighter was arrested in Calhoun County. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that 20-year-old Dontavis George, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office was contacted by...
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
WTVM
Columbus Police Department searching for robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery and shoplifting suspect. On December 2, 2022, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road in reference to a robbery by force and shoplifting at the store.
WALB 10
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
Eufaula police arrest three suspects following firearm assault
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula police arrested three suspects in possible connection to a firearm assault. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a 39-year-old was assaulted and shot at an apartment on South Randolph Avenue. The following suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault: The three suspects are waiting for their bond hearings. Police say additional […]
wfxl.com
Repeat armed robber in Mitchell County sentenced to life in prison without parole
On January 9th, 2023, the trial of Travis Donaldson started in Mitchell County. Donaldson was charged with the armed robbery of the Family Dollar in Camilla, Georgia on February 4th, 2020. District Attorney Joe Mulholland says that Donaldson cased the store, and then approximately 45 minutes later, robbed the store...
WTVM
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Albany police seek stalking suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.
wfxl.com
Albany man robbed of his phone by gun point
Albany police are investigating after a man was robbed at gun point. Police responded to the 200 block of West Oglethorpe in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police that the robbery happened on October 2. The victim says he was walking in the hallway of a residence in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue when a black man in a ski mask approached him. The masked man asked the victim to buy weed and he declined. The suspect asked the victim to put his number into the phone. As he did, an unknown male behind the victim pointed a gun to his head and told the victim to give him his iPhone 12.
Alleged kidnapper and cab driver go 200 miles outside of Columbus, defense calls the case a ‘misunderstanding’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield today, Small kidnapped the driver as he held […]
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
wfxl.com
Two teens arrested after stealing a vehicle in Albany
Two teens are behind bars for stealing a vehicle in Albany. On January 8, Albany police responded to the 1300 block of Hobson Street for a motor vehicle theft. Officers say that they saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Magnolia and West Gordon. The vehicle pulled into a local gas station and black males, 18-year-old Jariah Daniels and 17-year-old Demorion Daniels, exited the vehicle and went into the store. These two fit the suspect description given to police on the scene where the vehicle was stolen from.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
wfxl.com
Road closures announced for MLK parade in Albany
The Albany Baptist Ministers Conference Inc. will be hosting a parade in Downtown Albany on Saturday, January 14. Below is a list of the road closures for the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Parade:. Pine Avenue will be closed between Harding Street and N. Monroe Street starting at 7 a.m....
wfxl.com
Two teens arrested for Fulwood Park armed robbery in Tifton
Two teens are behind bars after an armed robbery at Fulwood Park over the weekend. On Saturday, January 7, around 11:20 p.m., a Tifton police officer was flagged down at 14th Street E and Tift Avenue by 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, stating that he had been robbed at Fulwood Park. Robinson...
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
