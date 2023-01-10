Albany police are investigating after a man was robbed at gun point. Police responded to the 200 block of West Oglethorpe in reference to an armed robbery. The victim told police that the robbery happened on October 2. The victim says he was walking in the hallway of a residence in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue when a black man in a ski mask approached him. The masked man asked the victim to buy weed and he declined. The suspect asked the victim to put his number into the phone. As he did, an unknown male behind the victim pointed a gun to his head and told the victim to give him his iPhone 12.

ALBANY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO