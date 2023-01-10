Read full article on original website
Sponsored Content: Premier High School Discusses Their Growth
Tuition-free, public charter, Premier High School started with fifteen locations in Texas. With fifty-one campuses across Texas and Arkansas, Premier has equipped thousands of graduates with an education that opens opportunities after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to meaningful careers. State Director Dennis Felton says, “It’s not one-size-fits-all when it comes to education.” Offering smaller classroom sizes for students and more one-on-one support, the college is open to students of all ages.
Texas man’s Selena memorabilia collection vies for Guinness World Record
A Texas man’s Selena Quintanilla memorabilia collection has captured the attention of thousands — and it might earn him a Guinness World Record title. Texas man’s Selena memorabilia collection vies for …. A Texas man’s Selena Quintanilla memorabilia collection has captured the attention of thousands — and...
Healthy Louisiana Cooking with Dietician Julie Hartley
Willis Knighton Dietician Julie Hartley shares how you don’t have to shy away from some of your favorite Louisiana cuisine in the name of eating healthy. Hartley recommends tricks and hacks such as adding liquid smoke to mimic the flavor of meat in dishes like greens where adding bacon or sausage is common. Harley also warns to avoid “sugar-free” products in favor of “no sugar added” versions due to the use of artificial sweeteners in the “sugar-free” counterpart.
Dan Smalley to Perform at Louisiana Grandstand
“The State of Country Music” is in great shape, both literally and figuratively for country music artist Dan Smalley. With hit songs and an album releasing soon, Smalley’s star is on the rise as he takes the stage this weekend on The Louisiana Grandstand – a venue dedicated to doing for artists today, what the Louisiana Hayride did for them decades ago.
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
Big weather changes for the coming week
This morning’s freeze will be the last for quite a while. Instead, we are about to see a rapid temperature rise that will have our heads spinning. For example, Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s. But by Tuesday morning, lows will be in the 50s to near 60°. Likewise, Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 60s. And, Tuesday highs will be in the mid to upper 70s! Sounds great, right?
