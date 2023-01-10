This morning’s freeze will be the last for quite a while. Instead, we are about to see a rapid temperature rise that will have our heads spinning. For example, Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s. But by Tuesday morning, lows will be in the 50s to near 60°. Likewise, Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 60s. And, Tuesday highs will be in the mid to upper 70s! Sounds great, right?

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO