Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
411mania.com
Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. * Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K * Cesar Duran’s latest...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
411mania.com
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
411mania.com
Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them
Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
411mania.com
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Four Results: Tag Team Elimination Match, More
Night four of Dragon Gate’s Open The New Year Gate took place on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Korakuen Hall show, which aired on Dragon Gate Network, per Cagematch.net:. * Jacky Funky Kamei, Jason Lee & Strong Machine J...
411mania.com
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement
As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
411mania.com
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.13.23
What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a STREET FIGHT. And, in the main event, Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.
411mania.com
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
411mania.com
Note On What Led To Chris Jericho Appearing At PWG Battle of Los Angeles
As previously reported, Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society appeared at night two of PWG Battle of Los Angeles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea came about because Jericho had been wanting to appear for PWG for some time, as he thought it’d be fun.
411mania.com
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 5 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fifth day of their Triangle Derby this morning in Osaka, which saw the Cosmic Angels battle Rebel x Enemy. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) def. Waka Tsukiyama & Miyu...
411mania.com
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
411mania.com
Backstage Rumors on Expected Returns for WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider has an update on rumored returns slated for this month’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event. According to the report, both Edge and Beth Phoenix are slated to appear on the card. As previously reported, it’s rumored that the returning Edge and Beth Phoenix will take...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 01.14.23: GUNTHER Talks His Win over Braun, Rey & Raquel Talk Royal Rumble, More
-They made me sweat for a half, but then BROCK PURDY and the boys hit the throttle and left Seattle in the dust. I love playoff football! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to our Main Event as Sami Zayn seemingly had KO beat, but The Usos and Solo attack. Sami is less than pleased, but goes along with it and KO gets his ass beat including a splash from Solo through a table. This story is awesome!
411mania.com
Mickie James Wins Knockouts World Title At Impact Hard To Kill
The Last Rodeo is over, as Mickie James won the Knockouts World Championship at Impact Hard to Kill. James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event of tonight’s PPV to capture the championship. James’ career was on the line for the match due to her declaring that she would win every match until she won the Knockouts Title and if not, she would retire.
411mania.com
Notes From Today’s WWE Talent Meeting Before Smackdown
WWE held a meeting with talent at Friday’s episode of Smackdown as led by Triple H, and some notes from the meeting have been revealed. Fightful Select reports that Triple H held the meeting and talked about the recent changes in the Board of Directors, where Vince McMahon is executive chairman again while Stephanie resigned, as well as the ruumors of a WWE sale.
Comments / 0