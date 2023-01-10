Armach Robotics, Inc. (Armach), recently passed a critical milestone during a trial of its Hull Service Robot in full over-the-horizon (OTH) mode. At the end of 2022, Armach’s hull service robot (HSR), in the water in Norfolk, VA, was monitored and controlled by staff at Armach’s command center in Plymouth, MA, using a 4G modem providing over-the-air connectivity. During the trial, the Plymouth-based operator was able to fly the robot from its launch point at the pier, and make a controlled approach to the side of the ship. Once successfully established on the ship’s hull, a short test cleaning protocol was commenced. Utilizing Safe C2, a distance operation solution by marine robotics specialist Greensea Systems, Inc., the trial demonstrated a unique advanced intervention task with an ROV, different from more traditional ROVs, representing another important milestone for Armach and its implication for industry use.

2 DAYS AGO