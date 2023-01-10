ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Watch the Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot in Action

Armach Robotics, Inc. (Armach), recently passed a critical milestone during a trial of its Hull Service Robot in full over-the-horizon (OTH) mode. At the end of 2022, Armach’s hull service robot (HSR), in the water in Norfolk, VA, was monitored and controlled by staff at Armach’s command center in Plymouth, MA, using a 4G modem providing over-the-air connectivity. During the trial, the Plymouth-based operator was able to fly the robot from its launch point at the pier, and make a controlled approach to the side of the ship. Once successfully established on the ship’s hull, a short test cleaning protocol was commenced. Utilizing Safe C2, a distance operation solution by marine robotics specialist Greensea Systems, Inc., the trial demonstrated a unique advanced intervention task with an ROV, different from more traditional ROVs, representing another important milestone for Armach and its implication for industry use.
Quinto Orders Inland Waterway Tanker from Concordia Damen

Last week, Dutch shipyard Concordia Damen was commissioned to build and equip an inland shipping tanker for Quinto Scheepvaart B.V. from Zwijndrecht. At This also marks the switch, after 25 years, that family business Quinto makes from container shipping to tanker shipping. Quinto Scheepvaart has opted for a tanker of...
Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Repairs Completed

The Coast Guard Alex Haley sits dry docked for repairs and maintenance in Seattle, Washington, Dec. 13, 2022. While in dry dock, the crew and contractors successfully completed more than $6 million worth of repairs. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to...
SEATTLE, WA
Vessel Retrofits Could Accelerate U.S. Offshore Wind Development

Photo courtesy Bernhard Schulte Offshore /Matthias Giebichenstein. The U.S. Administration’s strategy to fast-track offshore wind development is exciting for overseas shipbuilders and service providers in the field. Joint ventures meeting Jones Act requirements will support accelerating development. Some question, however, whether ambitious 2030 targets can actually be achieved. Ulstein...

