The rotary engine is known for a lot of good things. It's compact and lightweight. It's super smooth. It's happy to rev to outrageous rpms. It even won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. What the rotary is not known for is being environmentally friendly. In fact, rotaries are notoriously fuel thirsty. But Mazda is looking to change that reputation. It has just launched the MX-30 R-EV, a series plug-in hybrid with an electricity-generating rotary engine. And for years, decades, before this little crossover, the Hiroshima-based firm has been trying to make the rotary green. One could argue that's been the case from the start with work to make the regular gas-powered rotary more efficient, but even the most efficient production rotaries, the RX-8's Renesis engines, never were frugal. And the ethanol-powered engines like that in the dearly-departed Furai concept weren't particularly green either. So we're specifically looking at the more major attempts: Mazda's hydrogen and range-extender projects.

2 DAYS AGO