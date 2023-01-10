Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Autoblog
Refreshed Aston Martin DB11 appears in spy photos
At nearly 7 years old, the Aston Martin DB11 is starting to show its age, so it makes sense that we'd see at least an updated version like the one in these spy photos. They show a thinly disguised coupe, and the design revisions are pretty minimal, too. But they should come with some useful upgrades under the new body.
Top Speed
Watch the C8 Corvette Z06 Dominate A Race Track, A Porsche GT3 RS, And A Viper
The long-awaited Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is finally making its way to owners after years of hype and patience, and now that the C8 Z06 is out to play, the videos from the track prove it was well worth the wait. In the latest video by Speed Phenom on YouTube we watch as the C8 Z06 takes on Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Southern California. In the video, the C8 Z06 goes toe-to-toe with a Viper, an M3, and several Porsches, including the legendary GT3 RS, as they make their way around an open track event.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Autoweek.com
Here Are the 10 Best-Selling Used Vehicles from 2022
Buying a used car has been surprisingly difficult for the last two years, with strong demand and diminished supply driving average prices as high as $33,000. Nonetheless, many buyers opted for used cars in 2022, in large part due to production wait times and dealership markup on new models. In fact, 9.8 million used cars from the model years 2017 through 2021 were sold last year in the US, according to a survey from iSeeCars.com.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
msn.com
Honda's stylish electric bikes are based on classic motorcycle designs
It's no secret we at Autoblog also love electric bikes. They're a great way to commute in dense urban areas without the need to find and pay for parking. If there's a downside, it's that they usually look pretty boring. Honda, however, has just released a new series of e-bikes based on some of its most popular motorcycle designs.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
torquenews.com
Lucid Air Gets Glowing Review From Consumer Reports
CR's experts praised nearly every aspect of the Lucid Air Grand Touring in a recent podcast declaring it worthy of its $140,000 sticker price. Consumer Reports really likes the Lucid Air according to a recent edition of the "Talking Cars with Consumer Reports" video podcast. The team gives their first-drive impressions of the $140,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring and the consensus is resoundingly positive.
Five-Door Suzuki Jimny Revealed As More Practical Mini Off-Roader
At long last, Suzuki has revealed a five-door version of its much-loved Jimny off-roader, with the covers being pulled off the longer-wheelbase variant at Auto Expo 2023 in India, where the automaker also revealed its first production-bound EV yesterday. Now in its fourth generation, the Jimny is one piece of...
The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection
Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.
lsxmag.com
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
Autoblog
A brief history of Mazda's efforts to make the rotary green
The rotary engine is known for a lot of good things. It's compact and lightweight. It's super smooth. It's happy to rev to outrageous rpms. It even won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. What the rotary is not known for is being environmentally friendly. In fact, rotaries are notoriously fuel thirsty. But Mazda is looking to change that reputation. It has just launched the MX-30 R-EV, a series plug-in hybrid with an electricity-generating rotary engine. And for years, decades, before this little crossover, the Hiroshima-based firm has been trying to make the rotary green. One could argue that's been the case from the start with work to make the regular gas-powered rotary more efficient, but even the most efficient production rotaries, the RX-8's Renesis engines, never were frugal. And the ethanol-powered engines like that in the dearly-departed Furai concept weren't particularly green either. So we're specifically looking at the more major attempts: Mazda's hydrogen and range-extender projects.
theoldmotor.com
Four Fun Kodachrome Car Photographs No. 426
In the 4th photograph, the lady appears to be standing in front of her two-tone 1953 CHEVROLET 150 Club Coupé. In the lead photograph, in the lower right of the picture, is a two-door 1955 DODGE Lancer, most likely a Coronet as it has two-tone paint. AML, by 1955...
Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison
Here's a look at the history of Ferdinand Porsche, both a brilliant automotive engineer and a criminal who worked with Nazis. The post Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1962 Studebaker Champ Spaceside
With a wagon-building history stretching back to the middle 1700s, the Studebaker Corporation began building gasoline-engine-powered delivery trucks starting in 1911. The company thrived through World War II—helping to win the war for the Allies in the process—and for a few years after, but then struggled when GM, Ford and Chrysler began to crush smaller American manufacturers with their increasingly sophisticated (yet affordable) products. Still, the storied company from South Bend, Ind., wasn't giving up on the pickup market, even as the walls closed in, so a new generation of Studebaker pickups hit showrooms for the 1960 model year. This was the Champ, and I've found one of these trucks in a northeastern Colorado self-service boneyard.
Autoblog
CES Part 2: Honda/Sony Afeela, BMW i Vision Dee and more | Autoblog Podcast #763
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. This week, they pick up from last week and dig deeper into some of the reveals and news coming from this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) including the Ram 1500 Revolution, the Afeela EV collaboration from Sony and Honda, Peugeot Inception, BMW i Vision Dee and VW ID.7, among other highlights and musings from the show.
