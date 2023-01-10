Read full article on original website
Related
One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Man dies in semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 east of Jerome
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
eastidahonews.com
School goes into lockdown, teen taken into custody after gun found in backpack off campus
RUPERT — A teen was taken into custody by local law enforcement Thursday afternoon after a school went into lockdown due to what authorities called “a legitimate threat.”. Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther told EastIdahoNews.com that deputies responded to Minico High School in Rupert after they received a...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Blaine County organizations say disaster declaration is needed for "humanitarian crisis"
In the Wood River Valley, a long-standing housing crisis is colliding with a recent increase in immigrants arriving from countries such as Peru, leading to what local leaders say is an unprecedented rate of homelessness. Nonprofits that noticed an uptick in people needing food and shelter last fall are continuing...
Comments / 2