One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Man dies in semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 east of Jerome

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I84 at milepost 173 in Jerome County. A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled. The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
