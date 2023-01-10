Read full article on original website
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
A lying congressman and a 2024 Senate race already underway
Lots of news in Washington this week. California's 2024 Senate race is heating up before Sen. Dianne Feinstein even announces if she'll step down. And New York Rep. George Santos is being called on to resign. Plus, why pediatricians are struggling to treat patients. And, what do MLK's words mean...
Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress. “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin said on…
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden classified documents probe
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he has appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden's handling of classified documents after the end of the Obama administration. Why it matters: The appointment of Robert Hur, former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, is designed to avoid the appearance...
Focus groups: Florida swing voters open to some GOP investigations
Florida swing voters were supportive of House Republicans' plans to investigate the FBI and Justice Department as well as the Biden administration's handling of the immigration crisis, in the latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: The new GOP majority risks overreach if it pursues too broad of a...
All the House Republicans who have called for George Santos to resign
Seven House Republicans have called on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign over revelations that he fabricated vast swaths of his resume, background and personal finances. Why it matters: The calls stand in stark contrast to the position of House Republican leaders, who have signaled they plan to let an array of local, state and federal investigations resolve before considering action against Santos.
GOP Rep: National debt default a "real threat" that both sides must take seriously
The looming prospect of a default on the U.S. national debt poses a "real threat that both sides have to take serious," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday that the U.S. was set to reach its debt limit on Jan. 19, at which point the Treasury would begin to take "extraordinary measures" to avoid default.
Biden administration warns House GOP about debt ceiling deadlines
The U.S. government will reach its debt limit on Jan. 19 and initiate so-called "extraordinary measures" to avoid default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday. Why it matters: House Republicans are interested in using debt ceiling negotiations to cut spending, but Yellen said...
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech scheduled for Feb. 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden — who promptly accepted — to deliver his annual State of the Union address on Feb. 7. What he’s saying: “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union,” McCarthy wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.
GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to probe DOJ activity on Biden docs
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation related to President Biden's handling of classified documents, the committee's Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The big picture: While the special counsel probe into Biden's handling of docs is still early,...
Ex-White House adviser says Biden admin making "big mistake" with docs case
Former White House adviser David Gergen said President Biden's handling of classified documents may create an unexpected political fallout for the administration. Driving the news: Gergen said to host Anderson Cooper on CNN’s AC360 Friday that the situation is a "very, very big deal," perhaps "not legally but politically."
Capitol review: Week 1 brings a new chapter to Arkansas
The 94th General Assembly started its biennial session this week and Arkansas' new leader was sworn in, meaning the Capitol was buzzing. Catch up quick: In addition to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the state's new lieutenant governor, attorney general and other elected officials took their oaths of office and assumed their duties.
Florida judge rejects DeSantis' bid to toss out migrant flight lawsuit
A Florida judge on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his bid to transport migrants, per the Miami Herald. Driving the news: Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper set a Jan. 30 trial date to hear the case brought on by Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D), who accused the governor of unlawfully using taxpayer money to fly nearly 50 undocumented migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last September.
