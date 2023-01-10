Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wtva.com
Park improvements finished in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
One person dead in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County that left one person dead. Lamar County Coroner Allen Chandler identified that person as Devin Cribbs. He said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 10.
wcbi.com
Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
wtva.com
Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital
Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
wtva.com
Mississippi State announces new athletic director
STARKVILLE , Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State held a press conference Friday morning announcing their choice for the new athletic director. Former Oklahoma Deputy A.D. Zac Selmon will fill the position. There are a lot of characteristics that lead M.S.U. President Mark Keenum and company to this decision. Keenum says...
wtva.com
Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said. Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
kicks96news.com
Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake
9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
wtva.com
VIDEO - Tornado sirens failed to sound as severe weather moved through Monroe County Thursday morning
The Monroe County EMA said a faulty repeater site kept the sirens from sounding. That same morning, a tornado warning from the National Weather Service was issued about eight minutes after an EF1 tornado had already touched down in the Muldon area.
wtva.com
Kevin Barbay named MSU offensive coordinator
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett has named Kevin Barbay as the Bulldogs’ new offensive coordinator. Barbay comes to Starkville from Boone, North Carolina, where he coached at Appalachian State University. Open this link to read MSU’s announcement.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba
GARALD JOHNSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $800. BRIANNA DELAINE KENNEDY, 28, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LUIS RAUL OROZCO, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. LAWANDA SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia,...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
