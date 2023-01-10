ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Park improvements finished in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. ( WTVA ) - The improvements at Okolona Mini Park just keep coming. A new stage on which to host outdoor concerts is completed on Main Street, along with a newly repaired lighted seating area. Richie Cousin, public works director, says these are "huge improvements" that were made...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged part of Aberdeen hospital

Thursday's storms left behind some damage at the hospital in Aberdeen. National Weather Service gives EF-1 rating to Monroe County twister. A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi State announces new athletic director

STARKVILLE , Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State held a press conference Friday morning announcing their choice for the new athletic director. Former Oklahoma Deputy A.D. Zac Selmon will fill the position. There are a lot of characteristics that lead M.S.U. President Mark Keenum and company to this decision. Keenum says...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Columbus VFW Post robbed Thursday night

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a Thursday evening armed robbery of the Columbus VFW Post was "...an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us," he said. Two armed persons entered the bar inside the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was hurt...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake

9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Kevin Barbay named MSU offensive coordinator

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett has named Kevin Barbay as the Bulldogs’ new offensive coordinator. Barbay comes to Starkville from Boone, North Carolina, where he coached at Appalachian State University. Open this link to read MSU’s announcement.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS

