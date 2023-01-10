ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Square Releases Lineup of New Winter Events at UC Health Ice Rink Downtown

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the winter fun has to stop. The UC Health Ice Rink at Fountain Square will be open until Feb. 20 and offering special events throughout January and February.

Special events include:

Bengals Watch Parties: Playoff games will be shown on the Fifth Third LED Board, and the Fountain Bar will be selling beer, wine, seltzer and mixed drinks. You can also come out and skate to a live DJ before the games.

CVG Winter Wonder Lights: This eight-minute light show on the rink is held once every hour and a half on Thursdays through Saturdays from 6-9:30 p.m. from now until Saturday, Feb. 18.

CSL Broomball Leagues: Broomball leagues are held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6-10 p.m. now until Tuesday, Feb. 14. Pre-registration is required .

College Night: College students can enjoy $5 admission with a valid ID on Wednesdays from 4-7:30 p.m. from Jan. 11-25. There will also be a DJ and drink specials.

Pride Night Skate: Join Cincinnati Pride on the ice on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Cincinnati Pride will receive $4 from every paid admission during that time.

Reds Heads Skate: Join Mr. Redlegs, Rosie Red, Mr. Red and Gapper on the ice Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4-7:30 p.m. Rink admission is required to take part in this event.

The ice rink offers rental skates and a full-service concessions tent with hot and cold snacks and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to ice skating, guests can also drive bumper cars on the ice.

All ages are welcome at the rink, and children 4 and under are free. Children 4 and younger may skate, but are not allowed to use the bumper cars and must be accompanied by an adult on the ice.

You’re encouraged to make reservations, but walk-ups are welcome if space is available.

Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. More information on hours, admission and reservations can be found here .


