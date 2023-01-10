ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio music festival reveals lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Kiss, Avenged Sevenfold

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUqqo_0k9gyhLA00

One of the biggest music festivals in the United States is in Ohio and the festival has released their lineup for the 2023 year

The Sonic Temple art and music festival will be held on May 25-28 at the Historic Crew Stadium.

Headliners for each day include:

Thursday May 25 : Tool and Godsmack

Friday May 26: Avenged Sevenfold and Queens of The Stone Age

Saturday May 27: Kiss and Rob Zombie

Sunday May 28 : Foo Fighters and Deftones

Other bands expected to play at the event are Beartooth, Bullet For My Valentine, Chevelle, Knocked Loose, Badflower, Falling In Reverse, AWOLNATION, Nothing More, Senses Fail, and more.

For the complete lineup click here

